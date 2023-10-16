According to UPS, We Are in the Midst of a ‘Jefa’ Movement

The World Economic Forum states women made up nearly 50% of U.S. entrepreneurs in 2022. Although there are two million Latina-owned small businesses in the country starting more businesses per capita than any other racial group, there are still challenges when it comes to funding, resources and overall support.

This is why emprendedoras—women entrepreneurs—were the focus of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month campaign by UPS. The global shipping company celebrated the stories of four Latina business owners who partner with UPS for product distribution, in addition to commissioning artwork by world-renowned illustrator Mar Figueroa for limited-run packaging that spotlighted the strength of emprendedoras.

“Latina entrepreneurs perfectly represent what it means to be proudly unstoppable,” Kellie Streat, director of U.S. digital marketing and brand partnerships at UPS, told Adweek. “Breaking barriers and really creating opportunities and forging their own paths.”

Las jefas

The main spot opens with one of the four entrepreneurs packing up her products in the HHM limited-run UPS box while asking the viewer “Who’s making small businesses bigger than anyone else? Las jefas.”

Highlighting owners of businesses across hair care, sustainably sourced fashion and handbags, the video transitions from one owner to another confidently stating what it means to be a jefa all the while showcasing their products being packed and entrusted in the care of UPS.

The packaging features Figueroa’s artwork exclusively for this initiative. La Montaña–the mountain–on UPS Express boxes will be available through October until supplies last.

“In La Montaña, the heroine stands at a colossal scale – ready,” Mar said. “I hope that when people experience this campaign, they feel celebrated for their journey or inspired to take the first step.”

No translators needed

The campaign is part of the Proudly Unstoppable larger initiative, UPS’s recurring campaign that celebrates diverse-owned small businesses and the futures they’re building. The HHM spot was created in partnership with The Martin Agency and DLA Productions, both of whom had multicultural talent working together behind the scenes.

“For us, before collaboration comes representation. What we at The Martin Agency, and what our clients at UPS, understand is that when you champion a community, you need people from the community to be involved in the process,” stated Frederick Nduna, creative director at The Martin Agency. The agency team for the campaign included Latinx copywriters, producers and creatives.

The search for partners commenced and landed on D L A Productions, co-owned by Cynthia Angel, a jefa herself. Angel directed the spot after being contacted by a Latina producer at the agency, crediting the team with reaching out months in advance rather than the last-minute outreach for heritage months that has become custom in the industry. The partnership proved to be a fruitful one.

“The energy of all involved was palpable. We were able to communicate in English, Spanish and Spanglish to develop our ideas with a deep synergy. Everyone had a lot of heart and soul invested in making sure we were telling the stories of these women with authenticity and respect.”

Angel shared that the strong synergy within the teams empowered the Latina entrepreneurs on set as well. The production was a new experience for some of the subjects but the familiarity and camaraderie on set from creatives who understood the culture and lived experience translated to a powerful spot that embodied the Latina entrepreneurial spirit.

The campaign lives across social media, CTV, programmatic and O&O channels.

