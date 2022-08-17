The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

If you’re tired of standing on long airport lines, United Airlines feels your pain and your waning patience. With its latest campaign, the airline carrier is offering customers Agent on Demand, a customer service function that connects travelers to United reps via the app, without having to physically wait in line. If that kind of convenient simplicity sounds like your thing, then this ad is for you.