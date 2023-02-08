Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

After last year’s Super Bowl found Jason Sudekis morphing into other people and vice versa, TurboTax’s Super Bowl 57 spot doesn’t feature a big name, but rather a dancer who doesn’t have to do taxes.

As the culmination of the “Come to TurboTax” campaign from Wieden+Kennedy, “Dancer” continues the messaging of “Don’t Do Your Taxes.” The 45-second spot promotes Intuit’s TurboTax Live Full Service, where people can hand off their taxes to a TurboTax expert, which gives them time to enjoy their lives.

In “Dancer,” a man wearing headphones stands in front of a fountain with dancing waters. It first appears that he is warming up for a jog, but as the synth strain of “Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats plays, the man starts to dance along with the rhythm, gyrating, jumping, nearly running into a businessman and generally having a great time.

A voiceover states, “Come to TurboTax and don’t do your own taxes. Meet with a TurboTax expert who will do them for you.”

“We wanted to celebrate the joy and freedom people feel once they meet with a TurboTax expert that does their taxes,” said Cathleen Ryan, svp of marketing for Intuit TurboTax.

The ad ends with a bonus, advertising a sweepstakes where people can enter to win up to $10,000 to live their “not taxes dream” at TurboTaxSweeps.com.

“The Super Bowl is a massive cultural moment that also happens to align with a key peak in the tax filing season,” said Ryan, adding the brand approaches the Super Bowl to reinforce it isn’t just a DIY tax prep company. “TurboTax has the products and services to handle your tax situation no matter how you want to file—including meeting with a TurboTax Expert while they file taxes for you.”

This is the 10th year that TurboTax has been in the Super Bowl and the third consecutive year it has promoted its TurboTax Live, an AI-driven platform that enables users to have their taxes prepared, signed and filed in a single meeting.