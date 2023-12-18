These Provocative Ads Highlight the Choice Many Women Still Lack in a Sea of Options

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Deciding on the right souvenir to take home from a trip or what to eat for lunch may sometimes seem like a tough choice, but a provocative campaign from MSI Reproductive Choices and agency Uncommon Creative Studio contrasts those options with the lack of choices many women have when it comes to their own bodies.

The global sexual and reproductive health provider reached out to Uncommon for help on its largest campaign to date, which features out-of-home and print activations in New York and London. The work includes billboards listing every lunch served at London’s Borough Market and all the souvenirs you can get in a single shop in Westminster, a print ad with all the suit types available on Savile Row in London and a scrolling digital sign sharing every coffee option on Christopher Street in New York.





Uncommon Creative Studio

The long lists are contrasted with a note that millions of women worldwide can’t choose contraception or access a safe abortion—40% of women live in countries where abortion is banned, restricted or inaccessible, while 257 million have no access to birth control.

The ads employ unique QR codes so that Uncommon can track the effectiveness of each work in encouraging visits to MSI Reproductive Choices’ website and donations to fund its work in 37 countries providing access to contraception and safe abortions as well as care for women who have undergone unsafe procedures.





Uncommon Creative Studio

“This is a completely new approach for us, but with unprecedented funding uncertainty and an escalation in anti-choice opposition following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it’s never been more important to rally others to join us and choose choice,” Amanda Seller, MSI Reproductive Choices’ vice-president of global partnerships and philanthropy, said in a statement. “Millions of women and girls rely on the contraception and abortion care that our teams provide to stay in school, follow their dreams and fulfill their potential. We won’t let them down.”

CREDITS

Project Name: Every Choice

Client: MSI

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

Media Planning: Craft

Media Buying: Goodstuff