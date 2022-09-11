Brand Genius

Planned Parenthood Solidifies Its Stance as a Brand That Will Fight 'No Matter What'

Adweek's Purpose Brand honoree is improving representation efforts to ensure all patients can have autonomy over their bodies

alexis mcgill johnson, CEO of planned parenthood
Johnson has seen the brand through a turbulent time but that hasn't stopped the organization from helping patients in need of care.Planned Parenthood
Headshot of Nicole Ortiz
By Nicole Ortiz

19 mins ago

When Alexis McGill Johnson became acting president and CEO at Planned Parenthood in 2019, after serving as a board member for more than 11 years (including a 2013-2015 stint as board chair), there were some pressing items on her to-do list. One of them became increasingly critical after she permanently assumed the role in 2020, particularly in the last three months: She needed to build up the infrastructure around abortion services as threats to Roe v.

This story first appeared in the Sept. 12, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Nicole Ortiz

Nicole Ortiz

Nicole Ortiz is Adweek's senior story editor, managing Adweek's edit hub through which all digital content flows.

