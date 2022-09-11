When Alexis McGill Johnson became acting president and CEO at Planned Parenthood in 2019, after serving as a board member for more than 11 years (including a 2013-2015 stint as board chair), there were some pressing items on her to-do list. One of them became increasingly critical after she permanently assumed the role in 2020, particularly in the last three months: She needed to build up the infrastructure around abortion services as threats to Roe v.