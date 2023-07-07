Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, the band from The Muppet Show, is back in the spotlight thanks to the May 10 launch of the comedic musical Disney+ series Muppets Mayhem. Like many bands in the midst of a comeback, they’re recording some new music, including their first Spotify-exclusive single.
In a 4 ½ minute star-studded ad from production company Fela, the Muppets visit Spotify’s studios and quickly run away from their security guide Aaron, played by Saturday Night Live alumni Bobby Moynihan, forcing him to search the whole building to round them up. Drummer Animal and bassist Floyd Pepper sneak into the kitchen to gorge on snacks with Rico Nasty, while lead guitarist Janice meditates with singer-songwriter Ashnikko.
Eventually Aaron finds the whole band waiting for him in the recording booth, where they play an acoustic version of The Muppets Mayhem theme song “Rock On” for him and country musician Orville Peck, who claims that the band’s trumpet player Lips was his nursery school teacher.
The ad was produced by Fela and directed by Shaun Collings with the goal of emulating a classic music documentary.
“I honestly was thrilled to work with The Electric Mayhem, but I was also a bit nervous as well, having never worked with the Muppets before,” Collings said in a statement. “I went up and spoke to each band member just like any actor and surprisingly enough it felt incredibly natural.”
Spotify, The Electric Mayhem Band and The Muppets Mayhem shared clips from the video on Instagram, directing consumers to “Best of the Muppets” Spotify playlist that launched along with “Rock On.” It features music from the series as well as classics from other Muppets shows and movies, including “Rainbow Connection” and “Man or Muppet.”
