Three years and 164 million subscribers later, Disney+ is leaning into marketing for adults.

The streamer is rolling out a series of three new spots telling the story of people who’ve experienced the Disney brands throughout their lives—a “Life Story,” if you will.

The interconnected “Life Story” ads mark the next phase of Disney+’s “Feels Like Home” brand campaign, which first launched in November and celebrated the streamer’s third anniversary. Disney+ partnered with creative studio Roger for the new ads.

The first 50-second spot, titled “Hyperspace,” follows the life of a Star Wars fan who falls in love with a woman who grew up with Disney.

“There are some moments that stay with us, grow with us over time. And sometimes, make our hearts beat a little faster,” Ashoka star Rosario Dawson narrates in the ad. “Here’s a place where you can find these moments every day. A place that feels unlike any other, where you want to come back again and again. Because it feels like home.”

The Disney-loving woman gets her own moment in the second ad, a 30-second spot called “Pride Rock,” and the couple’s Pixar and Marvel-loving daughter leads the third spot, “Buzz Flight,” which is also 30 seconds.

All three spots work as standalone ads, but the characters appear in crossover scenes, allowing viewers to follow their individual journeys.

Shirley Kurata, recently nominated for an Academy Award in achievement in costume design for her work on Everything Everywhere All at Once, served as the costume designer and wardrobe stylist for the shoot.

The spots will debut Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. and will run across linear, digital and social platforms throughout the coming months.

This next iteration of the campaign comes shortly after Disney+ launched an ad-supported tier in December—and increased the price of its ad-free tier to $10.99 per month. Disney+ Basic costs $7.99 per month and arrived with more than 100 advertising partners.