Participation in youth football has been on the decline for more than a decade as parents concerned about concussions and other injuries have steered their kids toward other sports. The NFL is looking to renew interest with a “Play Football” campaign from 72andSunny starring Super Bowl-winning former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.