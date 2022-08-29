AdFreak

The Mannings Recruit Tomorrow's Football Icons in NFL Youth Program Campaign

72andSunny collaborate on a pair of ads that highlight the future of the sport

Peyton Manning covered in ice packs
'Play Football' aims to promote the NFL Play Football youth program by changing perceptions about the sport.NFL/72andSunny
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

11 mins ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

Participation in youth football has been on the decline for more than a decade as parents concerned about concussions and other injuries have steered their kids toward other sports. The NFL is looking to renew interest with a “Play Football” campaign from 72andSunny starring Super Bowl-winning former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
A woman athlete on a bench with a male athlete
Women in Sports

This Diageo Brand Is Making Room on the Fantasy League Bench for Women Athletes

By Samantha Nelson

Woman on a massage bench
Retailing

An Office Supply Retailer’s Campaign Humorously Shows the Pitfalls of Settling for Lessicon-image

By Samantha Nelson

Man holding a bacon strip in the woods
AdFreak

Greenfield Natural Meat Co Wants to Pay You for Being a Responsible Bacon Eater

By Samantha Nelson

Man sitting in a barbers chair with a cocktail
Beer & Spirits

Grey Goose and Uninterrupted Offer a Quick Lineup in Digital Barbershop Talk Seriesicon-image

By Samantha Nelson

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Gen Z and Millennials Are Rewriting the Playbook on Ad Engagement

By Allison McDuffee, Director, Insights and Measurement, Americas, Twitch

Why You Need to Reframe Your Thinking About Mobile Data

By Mike Peralta, VP and GM, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance

By Neustar