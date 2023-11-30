The Creatorverse Exchange Resource Hub

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11.
Meta and Adweek have partnered to create The Creatorverse Exchange, a community-driven program designed to bring together leading minds in the industry from both the creator and brand marketing sectors. The program aims to benefit both groups as they exchange learnings and expertise from their respective fields while collaborating on creative that addresses the senior marketers’ business needs. Together we have put together the following list of resources for all members or anyone interested in the Creatorverse Exchange
Related Articles
- Meta and Adweek Combine the Forces of Creators and Brand Leaders
- Why Do People Hate the Term ‘Influencer’?