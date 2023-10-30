Why Do People Hate the Term 'Influencer'?

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
When people ask Sara Wilson about her former position at Facebook (now Meta), which began in 2013, she includes a caveat: “I worked with influencers, but now ‘influencer’ is a dirty word, so we call them ‘creators.’
“The early social media version of an influencer is largely negative,” continued Wilson, who is now the founder of digital strategy consultancy SW Projects. “In two-dimensional terms, it described somebody who was using their looks to create a brand.”