How Sephora Highlighted AI's Bias Through Campaign Against Female Violence

With a twist highlighting the impact artificial intelligence-produced content could contain, a campaign from beauty retailer Sephora also examines the ongoing treatment women may suffer across various walks of life, not just within their homes.

Created by Media.Monks, the “mAI colpevoli” (Never Guilty) campaign focuses on three women telling their stories directly to the audience about their treatment in the home, office and a bar. The monologues, each in Italian and directed by Viola Foladorshare, hear the situations in which they fell victim to violence, with scripts written by ChatGPT that hears them blame themselves.

The issue of victim blaming is the result of societal bias, which the AI has learned from the point of view of the person feeding it data.

Fenisia Cilli, marketing director for Sephora Italia, told Adweek that the brand had tasked Media.Monks to create a campaign that would address the issue of violence against women in a meaningful way while highlighting the support it offers to women to express themselves.

It launched at the end of November for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and comes at the same as protests were staged in Italy after the murder of student Giulia Cecchettin and the demand for the extradition of her former boyfriend from Eastern Germany, where he was arrested.

Felice Arborea, head of content for Media.Monks Milan, added that the issue of violence against women was a cultural one for the country.

“This cultural bias pushes victims of violence to feel guilty for what happened to them, removing any responsibility from the executioner. To demonstrate this bias, we used Artificial Intelligence, a tool that creates its outputs using conversations and opinions found on the internet. The final goal was to raise awareness on how we unconsciously judge the victims and change this trend,” she added.

The campaign will be distributed through Sephora Italy’s owned social media channels on YouTube, where longer formats have been posted, with shorter edits posted on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Netflix.

“The main goal was to generate a meaningful conversation on this topic … as well to raise awareness for the Italian nonprofit organization called Pangea, a partner of Sephora and engaged in helping all women victims of violence,” explained Cilli.