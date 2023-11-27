Scania Ads See Electric Truck Experience First Day at Work

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

The first day in a new job can be daunting, and that is no less true for the new urban and regional electric trucks being introduced by commercial vehicle company Scania, according to its new ad.

With a series of films that follow one of the trucks through its induction into the company, from its guide around the office to the first team meeting, the ads are the first produced by agency Åkestam Holst NoA for the brand.

Eight spots have been produced, each replicating the awkward introductions to a new job, while featuring the odd image of a truck as it enters the workplace and meets new colleagues.

The agency was tasked with developing a campaign that would get truck buyers and fleet managers to discover the brand’s new electric truck fleet and see them as an alternative to fossil fuel trucks.

“In our search for a different way of approaching the often very generic world of electrification, we zoomed in on the term, ‘new energy vehicles.’ To talk about the trucks from a new energy perspective, instead of electrification, felt new and interesting,” Stina Hansson, strategist at Åkestam Holst NoA, told Adweek.

“We quickly realized that ‘new energy’ is an expression that is used for people who are new to a team or a company. Someone is brought on to ‘bring some new energy,'” added Johannes Ivarsson Brane, copywriter at Åkestam Holst. “This double use of ‘new energy’ gave us a unique and exciting route for Scania. The electric truck is treated as a new employee at an office, someone who brings new energy to the company. Which it does—literally.”

Directed by Stylewar, the campaign elements were shot at Scania’s custom-built offices in September on the outskirts of Stockholm.

The global campaign will run across digital platforms and social media with a focus on Western European markets during 2024.

CREDITS:

Client: Scania

Agency: Åkestam Holst NoA

Art director: Tiago Pinho

Copywriter: Johannes Ivarsson Brane

Creative director: Joakim Khoury

Account director: Jesper Ander

Account managers: Matilda Helsing and John Müllersdorf

Strategists: Stina Hansson and Sebastian Stüben

Agency producer: Petur Mogensen

Production company: Bleck

Directors: Stylewar

Producers: Jens Odelbring, Samuel Hahn and Agnes Ahlstedt

Director of photography: Adam Frisch