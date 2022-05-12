Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

The Columbus, Ohio, outpost of Two Men and a Truck resembles most any family-owned moving and storage franchise. Ensconced on an industrial lot north of downtown, the company does business out of a metal warehouse. Brawny moving guys in matching gray T-shirts come and go. And on the lot outside, there’s a fleet of 40 trucks.