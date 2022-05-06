Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Ryan Reynolds rarely celebrates an occasion (and we do mean just about every occasion) without sharing a customized Aviation Gin cocktail to toast the day. So, with Mother’s Day quickly approaching, it’s no surprise that the star had a special sip ready to share just in time for the holiday.