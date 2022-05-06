Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds' Mom Has Some Notes on His Cocktail Skills

Enjoy this cocktail chilled, or top it with champagne and 'drink the ever-loving sh** out of it'

Ryan and Tammy Reynolds behind a bar, pouring punch
Tammy is there to provide support, much to Ryan's chagrin.Aviation Gin/Maximum Effort
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

18 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Ryan Reynolds rarely celebrates an occasion (and we do mean just about every occasion) without sharing a customized Aviation Gin cocktail to toast the day. So, with Mother’s Day quickly approaching, it’s no surprise that the star had a special sip ready to share just in time for the holiday.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."

Recommended articles
Related Articles
a person watching tv advertising a dairy free milk
Data & Insights

5 Alternative Products Going Mainstream With National TV Ads

By Paul Hiebert

Ad Tech

Ad-Tech Stocks Expected to Hold Onto Valuations Amid Industry Headwinds

By Catherine Perloff

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Instagram: How to Use the 2022 API Heritage Month Stickers in Stories

By Brandy Shaul

Chat & Messaging

Instagram: How to Use the Doctor Strange Chat Theme

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

How Contextual Targeting Will Make Its Resurgence in OTT

By Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi