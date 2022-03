While working from home has managed to keep many of us safe over the past couple of years, it has also rendered our humble abodes slightly more chaotic. Now our personal spaces double as offices, schools, shopping malls and even gyms as the lines between home life and the outside world continue to blur. But online marketplace Angi would like to restore some peace to your environment not only with some much-needed in-home services, but also with a little relaxing, oddly satisfying ASMR.