How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

With the arrival of the metaverse, the physical and virtual worlds are becoming increasingly blurred. As brands continue to jump on this trend, it was perhaps inevitable that one would come up with a very 2022 idea: letting a person live inside a video game.