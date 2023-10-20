Popeyes Gets Fancy and Invites Foodies to Set Sail on Its ‘Yachtsteraunt’ 

Popeyes’ chicken sandwich has gone posh. Now, the brand is hoping Gen Z and other culinary adventurers will bite—and maybe even set sail on a big, fancy boat.

The Louisiana-born fast-food chain—which introduced the sandwich with great fanfare and viral fame in 2019—has partnered with truffle-infused condiment maker Truff, to add more flavor to the menu and its market share. Launched in stores Oct. 17, the Spicy Truff Chicken Sandwich is the latest brand mashup, giving consumers a taste of luxury on a budget.

Popeyes’ chief marketing officer, Jeff Klein, told Adweek the partnership is part of the brand’s recent pledge to be more experimental as it explores new ways to excite consumers.

For its part, Truff—which co-founder and co-CEO Nick Ajluni said was “inspired by the streetwear mentality of high-low fashion”—is no stranger to buzzworthy collabs. It previously partnered with Taco Bell and recently did a condiment mashup with Hidden Valley Ranch.

“This collaboration is really the epitome of our ‘We Don’t Make Sense, We Make Chicken’‘ positioning we launched earlier this year,” said Klein. “On the surface, this marriage of brands makes no sense—a brand with deep cultural heritage meets a brand born from social media success—which is exactly why it’s the right partnership to further our positioning.”

Klein noted that the brand’s aim was to create a sandwich “one would find at a fine-dining restaurant,” which would entice discerning foodies.

“We recognized an opportunity to lean in on being lavish. We’re hoping this new crave-worthy menu item appeals to even the fanciest of guests,” he added.

Chicken on the sea

To further spice up demand for the sandwich, the brand launched a video with creator Wisdom Kaye introducing a TikTok contest. Popeyes is encouraging fans to submit videos detailing how they “get fancy” for the accessible delicacy.

The winners, along with three of their guests, will be treated to a fine dining experience on “The Yachtsteraunt,” described as: “It’s Popeyes. On a yacht.” The vessel is scheduled to set sail in spring 2024.

“Since we launched the fanciest chicken sandwich, we wanted to execute a campaign that engaged the consumer and asked them to tap into their fancy side,” said Klein. “Certainly, what is fancy to one person is different from what is fancy for another—so we were excited to launch a campaign that asked this open-ended question as we thought it would inspire consumer participation.”