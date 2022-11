Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Latinx communities are largely misrepresented in media and advertising. There is often a lack of nuance in Latinx stories that’s needed to properly reflect its diverse range of words, cultures and attitudes. Small things like word choice and slang can make audiences feel seen in a significant way.