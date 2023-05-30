LinkedIn Transforms a Laundromat Into a Dance Floor in Magical Ad About Career Potential

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

The old adage “dress for the job you want, not the job you have” is meant to encourage confidence and ambition through wardrobe choices. A two-minute film kicking of Droga5’s “Find Your In” global campaign for LinkedIn offers a playful twist on this idea as clothes come to life in a laundromat to show off a world of professional possibilities.

Launching June 1, the film depicts a bored girl sitting in a laundromat when she brings up LinkedIn on her phone and sees a message to “find your next career move.” This inspires her to explore her surroundings, and she decides to slip on a shirt and tie hanging on a garment conveyor.

That simple act of dress-up kicks off an extended dance sequence set to Remi Wolf’s “Guerilla,” in which she tries on outfits representing a variety of careers. As a conductor, she animates other outfits that play hangers-like instruments. They continue to move around her as she dons a set of scrubs and even skydives.

“The clothes we wear are bonded to who we are, who we want to be and often where we work,” Droga5 executive creative directors Toby Treyer-Evans and Laurie Howell told Adweek. “We loved the idea that a laundromat has all these identities of a world of professionals, in clothes, waiting there to be played with – just add a little girl’s imagination and it allowed us to move through this idea of possibility in a fun way.”

Director duo Alaska and Sherrie Silver, who choreographed Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” music video, shot the ad. It will run across TV, social media and influencer channels, along with social assets highlighting LinkedIn tools meant to expand a user’s career possibilities.

“We loved the thought that really with LinkedIn, anyone can be whatever they can imagine,” Treyer-Evans and Howell said. “The boundaries are not there anymore. You can directly message a CEO, read an article from someone on the other side of the world, or bump into someone you never would do normally and get mentorship.”

The campaign will continue with a series called “Big Ins,” enlisting creators to lead conversations about the breakthroughs they experienced across their professional journeys in industries such as fashion, design and tech.

