LinkedIn Transforms a Laundromat Into a Dance Floor in Magical Ad About Career Potential

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
The old adage “dress for the job you want, not the job you have” is meant to encourage confidence and ambition through wardrobe choices. A two-minute film kicking of Droga5’s “Find Your In” global campaign for LinkedIn offers a playful twist on this idea as clothes come to life in a laundromat to show off a world of professional possibilities.
Launching June 1, the film depicts a bored girl sitting in a laundromat when she brings up LinkedIn on her phone and sees a message to “find your next career move.” This inspires her to explore her surroundings, and she decides to slip on a shirt and tie hanging on a garment conveyor.
That simple act of dress-up kicks off an extended dance sequence set to Remi Wolf’s “Guerilla,” in which she tries on outfits representing a variety of careers. As a conductor, she animates other outfits that play hangers-like instruments. They continue to move around her as she dons a set of scrubs and even skydives.
“The clothes we wear are bonded to who we are, who we want to be and often where we work,” Droga5 executive creative directors Toby Treyer-Evans and Laurie Howell told Adweek. “We loved the idea that a laundromat has all these identities of a world of professionals, in clothes, waiting there to be played with – just add a little girl’s imagination and it allowed us to move through this idea of possibility in a fun way.”
Director duo Alaska and Sherrie Silver, who choreographed Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” music video, shot the ad. It will run across TV, social media and influencer channels, along with social assets highlighting LinkedIn tools meant to expand a user’s career possibilities.
“We loved the thought that really with LinkedIn, anyone can be whatever they can imagine,” Treyer-Evans and Howell said. “The boundaries are not there anymore. You can directly message a CEO, read an article from someone on the other side of the world, or bump into someone you never would do normally and get mentorship.”
The campaign will continue with a series called “Big Ins,” enlisting creators to lead conversations about the breakthroughs they experienced across their professional journeys in industries such as fashion, design and tech.
CREDITS:
Agency: Droga5 NY
Chief creative officer: Scott Bell
Executive creative director: Toby Treyer-Evans
Executive creative director: Laurie Howell
Group creative director: Tom McQueen
Group creative director: George McQueen
Creative director: Erika Kohnen
Creative director: Amy Werblin
Senior copywriter: Jenny Yoon
Senior art director: Maria Kouninski
Copywriter: Christian Zerbel
Art director: Jasmine Paylor
Copywriter: Phil le Brun
Art director: Adeline Dechaud
Executive design director: Nate Scott
Senior designer: Olivia Piazza
Designer: Kalissa White
CEO: Susie Nam
Group account director: Aikisha Prince
Account director: Angela Li
Account supervisor: Chris Pozzi
Co-chief strategy officer: Colleen Leddy
Co-chief strategy officer: Harry Roman-Torres
Group strategy director, brand: Asher Stamell
Senior strategist: Irma Perez
Group strategy director, comms: Mike Pignone
Comms strategy director: Cherish Lee
Communications strategist: Dominique Thibault
Data strategist: James Ou
Group project director: Alex Robinson
Senior project manager: Nallely Ramirez
Co-head of production: Jenn Mann
Co-head of production: Ruben Mercadal
Producer, film production: Connor Hagan
Senior producer, art: Caroline Fahey
Producer, interactive: Lauren Williams
Director of business affairs: Dan Simonetti
Business affairs manager: Allison Goldblatt
Talent manager: Rachel Minow
Senior traffic manager: Wendy Kaplan
Senior music supervisor: Mike Ladman
Junior music supervisor: Mara Techam
Client: LinkedIn
VP, marketing: Minjae Ormes
VP, brand marketing: Santi Pochat
Group manager, global brand marketing: Kim Chitra
Senior brand marketing manager, NA: Makeda Kefale
Director of global brand media: Taylor Hines
Senior manager, global brand marketing: Karishma Das
Director, social marketing: Melanie English
Director, brand partnerships marketing: Ashley Levey
Head of brand marketing, North America: Ginger Cherny
Group marketing manager: Margeaux Brooks
Senior creative director: Tavia Holmes
Senior brand marketing manager: Meenal Rajda
Lead digital marketing & social media DACH: Christoph Schmidt
Program manager, brand marketing team: Pedro Pelatieri
Production Company: Iconoclast
Directors: Alaska
Managing director: Charles-Marie Anthonioz
Executive producer: Caroline Pham
Producer: Richard Weager
BRA service producer: Iconoclast Brazil/Andre Bauer
Puppeteers: Jonny + Will
Choreographer: Sherrie Silver
Post Production: Kevin
Executive creative director/partner: Tim Davies
Senior executive producer/partner: Sue Troyan
Head of CG/creative director: Mike Dalzell
2D lead artists: Tim Davies, Susanne Scharping, Gareth Parr
VFX producer: Kim Downing
VFX coordinator: Connor Van Der Linde
2D artists: Dag Ivarsoy, Ryan Raith, Leif Peterson, Rob Winfield, Marisa Chin
CG Artists: Carl Harders, Kathryn Dougan, Kerry Graham, Matt Longwell, Nico Sugleris, David Knight, Diego Melgar, Gary Laurie, Igor Stefanovic, Quinton Woodson, Raphael Phillips
Designer: Adam Levine
Color Grade/Telecine: Company3
Senior Color Producer: Shannen Troup
Colorist: Sofie Bourup
Editorial: Cut + Run
Editor/Partner: Paul Watts
Senior cutting assistant: James Donahue
Managing director: Lauren Hertzberg
Executive producer: Ellese Shell
Senior producer: Diana Mendez
Sound Design/Mix: Wave Studios NY
Sound design: Aaron Reynolds
Mix: Aaron Reynolds, Chris Afzal, Isaac Matus
Executive Producer: Vicky Ferraro
Producer: Eleni Giannopoulos
Music
Song: Guerrilla
Artist: Remi Wolf