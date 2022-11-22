Philips Domestic Appliances has named Droga5 London as its global advertising agency tasked with helping the brand achieve its ambition of “turning houses into homes.”

The appliances business, which was sold to global investment firm Hillhouse Investment in 2021 for around $3.07 billion (3 billion euros), has handed a three-year contract to the London operation of Accenture Song creative agency Droga5.

This appointment sees Droga5 London become the strategic, creative and sustainable partner for Philips Domestic Appliances across all kitchen appliances, coffee, air, garment and floor care ranges of the company in over 100 countries.

The account moves from incumbent Ogilvy, which lost the $300 million creative, media and communications remit from Philips Electronics to Omnicom last year; the work was then split across TBWA (creative) OMD (Media) and FleishmanHillard and Ketchum (PR and communications).

Dentsu agency Carat remains the holder of Philip’s Domestic Appliances media account.

Turning houses into homes

Trix van der Vleuten, brand, creation and planning lead at Philips Domestic Appliances, said that Droga5 impressed the brand with “its consumer-centric vision and ability to shift consumer behavior.”

She continued: “Droga5 will play a major role in bringing our purpose of turning houses into homes to life across the globe. I am confident that with this new partner, we will take the next step in our journey to evolve Philips Domestic Appliances’ global marketing capabilities and reshape the way we engage with consumers.”

The appointment was made following a three-way pitch facilitated by intermediary Flock Associates. Van der Vleuten led the selection process.

The first work from the agency is expected to roll out during the second half of 2023 with a range of integrated and digital-first campaigns.

Damien Le Castrec, head of strategy at Droga5 London, added: “Home will always be home, but the last couple of years have reminded us that a good home life influences our whole life. That’s why when a brand like Philips Domestic Appliances excels at helping people in their homes, they end up doing so much more. And when you meet clients who care as much about the work as the people behind it, you know that you’re onto something special.”