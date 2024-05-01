Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

The beautiful people cruising around Majorca on a 60-foot yacht know exactly what they want in a new Ketel One Botanical campaign—namely, pulpy novels, breezy relationships, unlimited bocce and skilled bartenders.

The cinematic 30-second spot—with a stunning golden hour setting, groovy background music and a smidge of Wes Anderson-style eccentricity—uses the characters to try to set the infused vodka apart in a now-crowded category of low alcohol-by-volume tipples.

The ad represents a shift in messaging for Ketel One Botanical as its target demo has started to demand an elevated experience, not just a low-calorie, no-carb adult beverage.

As a forerunner in the space—the offshoot of Ketel One launched in 2018—the brand has historically focused on conscious consumption, with an emphasis on its infused ingredients like cucumber, mint, rose and orange blossom.

But the 2024 approach—in which the brand aims to dominate the key summer selling season—involves tapping into the flagship’s cocktail legacy and hitting an affecting note.

“At first, we talked about the mindful lifestyle, the no artificial flavors, the non-GMO,” Ryan Hughes, director of Ketel One, told ADWEEK. “But the change in consumer behavior and standards is causing us to pivot the messaging.”

‘Made to Cocktail’

An important step: bringing Ketel One Botanical under the “Made to Cocktail” banner that debuted for Ketel One proper two years ago from Alto New York, ADWEEK’s 2023 U.S. Small Agency of the Year. Hence, the new ad starring a luxury sailing vessel, exotic location and eclectic partygoers.

“The calorie counts and other specific qualities are still in our communications,” Hughes said. “But we have to layer that with an emotional connection.”

The target remains the same—urban millennial women—with a closing line that mirrors the big sister brand: “Give me a summer that never ends…and a cocktail with Ketel One Botanical.”

The spot comes from production company MJZ and renowned director Fredrik Bond, known for an extensive list of brand campaigns, including Apple, Levi’s, H&M, HP and Schweppes.

The campaign drops as the U.S. cocktail culture is surging, particularly nostalgic drinks like the martini and cosmopolitan, and premiumization is also trending.

Moderation movement

Co-existing with the mixology boom, the more health-conscious low- and no-alcohol category is also growing. According to IWSR’s tracking, the segment will increase by 6% annually over the next three years. The data firm bases the prediction on the 10 global markets that make up the bulk of sales, led by the U.S. and the U.K.

These beverages now account for more than $13 billion in global sales. Their growth is slightly down from a peak in 2020 and 2021, per the researcher, which reflects a maturing category. Yet the firm expects “robust gains in the coming years.”

Ketel One Botanical, with 30% ABV, was developed as an alternative to wine for drinkers who want a twist on a classic cocktail. Since its premiere, from parent company Diageo and the 11th generation Nolet family that runs the brand, several low-ABV infused vodkas have rushed into the segment, including Grey Goose Essences and Absolut Sensations.

Heavy competition made it even more crucial to “create a universe” for Botanical, Hughes said, with the new work intending to capture a “summer, apertivo moment and a positive vibe” as a differentiator.

“Ketel One Botanical: Made to Cocktail” will get a significant media push via broadcast TV, digital and social buys, and out-of-home in major markets like Los Angeles, New York and Miami. Experiential activations are planned, as well as sampling, in-store and on-premise promotions.