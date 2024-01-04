Solidify brand strategy with insights from experts at Outlook 2024 , January 23 in NYC. Create a plan for each pinnacle and pitfall facing marketers in 2024. Register .

‘Tis the season for reflections and resolutions—that is to say, it’s a time for embracing change in all its myriad forms. Making positive adjustments might only require a simple revision of a person’s daily routines. It could, on the other hand, entail upgrading from a pour-over to an espresso machine or filling an apartment with foliage.

Amazon’s global brand platform—with the tagline “It’s On Prime”—continues with two tales of “New Beginnings,” using as a springboard the unexpected growth that fresh experiences can bring. It also amps up the brand’s deft corporate synergy by melding its streaming, shopping, delivery and other offerings into its ads. Created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy London, the campaign shows people going through big life changes with a little help from Prime.

Directed by MJZ’s Michael Spiccia, the 60-second shorts “Concrete Jungle” and “Double Shot Dad” follow the conglomerate’s theme of focusing on personal narratives in its marketing. In “Concrete Jungle,” the protagonist makes a major move to a new city. At first lonely, she soon falls in love with the lush vegetation and set design of Prime’s “Good Omens” series.

This burgeoning interest in botany inspires the character to fill her once-drab apartment with plants, thus becoming grounded in her new space. Meanwhile, “Double Shot Dad” introduces a new father burning the candle at both ends. Tapping into his love for “The Boys,” he’s able to find his own pseudo-superpower with coffee-fueled bursts of energy.

New year, new gear

As with last year’s “It’s On Prime” release, “‘Stache,” which helped propel Queen’s track “Cool Cat” back onto the charts, the new shorts lean heavily into their soundtracks. For “Concrete Jungle,” Christine and the Queens’ “Full of Life” backs the tale of building a new home. In “Double Shot Dad,” Chicago’s energetic “25 Or 6 To 4” accompanies the protagonist’s super heroic feats as a father.

“This was the second round of global work we’ve made for Amazon Prime, and we wanted to push the world we were creating into fresh, new and exciting spaces,” W+K London creative directors Charlie Lanus and Lucas Reis said in a statement.

The two spots debuted in the U.S. during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast. This will be followed by out-of-home, social and digital display ads. This includes an eye-grabbing photo series that merges Prime’s TV and film service with its many other business divisions. Further activations will roll out in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe and Australia later this year.

“The campaign taps into human stories that people can relate to, and that’s why we have been able to bring it to 11 countries in just one year,” said Jo Shoesmith, vice president and global chief creative officer at Amazon.





Amazon Prime’s ‘It’s On Prime’ continues with a celebration of ‘new beginnings.’ Amazon

CREDITS

Client: Amazon Prime

W+K LONDON

Creative Director

Charlie Lanus, Lucas Reis

Senior Creatives

Brendan Madden + Spencer Llewellyn

Designers

Jon Harris, Jon Barnett

Executive Creative Directors

Ana and Hermeti Balarin

Group Account Director

Lucy Murray

Business Director

Abi Devine

Account Manager

Louis Haines

Planning Director

Rory Foster

Planner

Melanie Eckersley

Comms Planning Director

Calvin Lyon

TV Producer

Aran Patterson

Executive Producer

James Laughton

Heads of Production

Richard Adkins + Amy Leach

Business Affairs

Helena Tomas

TV PRODUCTION

Production Company

MJZ

Director

Michael Spiccia

Executive Producer / Managing Director

Lindsay Turnham

Producer

Stephen Johnson

Director of Photography

Drew Daniels

Production Designer

Service Company Virtual Films

Casting Director

Kharmel Cochrane

Editorial

Company Trim

Editor

Paul Hardcastle

Edit Assistant

Helena Teixeira

Edit Producer

Tatyana Alexandra

VFX Company

Framestore

Senior Post Production Producer

Michael Brown

VFX Supervisor / Creative Director

William Bartlett

Senior Lead Flame Op

Darran Nicholson

Flame Ops

Guy Lubin, Robin McGloin

Senior Compositors

Jean-Nicholas Costa

Compositors

Yanru Yin, John Sellings, Kotryna Lidziute, Alex Ling

DMP Artists

Harry Wormald, Chelsea Aston

Roto/Paint

Melvin Pillai

Colourist

Sofie Borup at Company 3

Sound Design

750 MPH

Sound Designer

Jake Ashwell

Sound Producer

Olivia Ray

Track

Concrete Jungle: Full of Life by Christine and The Queens

Double Shot Dad: 25 or 6 to 4 by Chicago

AMAZON PRIME

VP Global Brand Marketing

Claudine Cheever

VP Global Chief Creative Officer

Jo Shoesmith

Director, Global Prime Marketing

Deborah Curtis

Global Head of Prime Marketing

Adam Craw

Creative Director

Chris Whitehead

Creative Director

Jackie Meyer

Sr. Global Brand Planner

David Gonzales

Sr. Creative Program Manager

Nicole Miller

Creative Program Manager

Crystal Davis

Worldwide Head of Creative Production

David Connell

Group Creative Director

Christopher See