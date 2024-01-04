Ecommerce News

Amazon Prime Embraces the Potential for 'New Beginnings' in the New Year

Work from W+K London taps into personal narratives and killer soundtracks

A woman is enchanted by a lovely potted plant.
Laying down new roots in a new city via Amazon Prime's 'It's On Prime.'Amazon
By Sara Century

‘Tis the season for reflections and resolutions—that is to say, it’s a time for embracing change in all its myriad forms. Making positive adjustments might only require a simple revision of a person’s daily routines. It could, on the other hand, entail upgrading from a pour-over to an espresso machine or filling an apartment with foliage.

Amazon’s global brand platform—with the tagline “It’s On Prime”—continues with two tales of “New Beginnings,” using as a springboard the unexpected growth that fresh experiences can bring. It also amps up the brand’s deft corporate synergy by melding its streaming, shopping, delivery and other offerings into its ads. Created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy London, the campaign shows people going through big life changes with a little help from Prime.

Directed by MJZ’s Michael Spiccia, the 60-second shorts “Concrete Jungle” and “Double Shot Dad” follow the conglomerate’s theme of focusing on personal narratives in its marketing. In “Concrete Jungle,” the protagonist makes a major move to a new city. At first lonely, she soon falls in love with the lush vegetation and set design of Prime’s “Good Omens” series.

This burgeoning interest in botany inspires the character to fill her once-drab apartment with plants, thus becoming grounded in her new space. Meanwhile, “Double Shot Dad” introduces a new father burning the candle at both ends. Tapping into his love for “The Boys,” he’s able to find his own pseudo-superpower with coffee-fueled bursts of energy.

New year, new gear

As with last year’s “It’s On Prime” release, “‘Stache,” which helped propel Queen’s track “Cool Cat” back onto the charts, the new shorts lean heavily into their soundtracks. For “Concrete Jungle,” Christine and the Queens’ “Full of Life” backs the tale of building a new home. In “Double Shot Dad,” Chicago’s energetic “25 Or 6 To 4” accompanies the protagonist’s super heroic feats as a father.

“This was the second round of global work we’ve made for Amazon Prime, and we wanted to push the world we were creating into fresh, new and exciting spaces,” W+K London creative directors Charlie Lanus and Lucas Reis said in a statement.

The two spots debuted in the U.S. during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast. This will be followed by out-of-home, social and digital display ads. This includes an eye-grabbing photo series that merges Prime’s TV and film service with its many other business divisions. Further activations will roll out in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe and Australia later this year.

“The campaign taps into human stories that people can relate to, and that’s why we have been able to bring it to 11 countries in just one year,” said Jo Shoesmith, vice president and global chief creative officer at Amazon.


Karl Urban of The Boys for Amazon Prime.
Amazon Prime’s ‘It’s On Prime’ continues with a celebration of ‘new beginnings.’Amazon

CREDITS

Client: Amazon Prime

W+K LONDON

Creative Director
Charlie Lanus, Lucas Reis

Senior Creatives
Brendan Madden + Spencer Llewellyn

Designers
Jon Harris, Jon Barnett

Executive Creative Directors
Ana and Hermeti Balarin

Group Account Director
Lucy Murray

Business Director
Abi Devine

Account Manager
Louis Haines

Planning Director
Rory Foster

Planner
Melanie Eckersley

Comms Planning Director
Calvin Lyon

TV Producer
Aran Patterson

Executive Producer
James Laughton

Heads of Production
Richard Adkins + Amy Leach

Business Affairs
Helena Tomas

TV PRODUCTION

Production Company
MJZ

Director
Michael Spiccia

Executive Producer / Managing Director
Lindsay Turnham

Producer
Stephen Johnson

Director of Photography
Drew Daniels

Production Designer
Service Company Virtual Films

Casting Director
Kharmel Cochrane

Editorial
Company Trim

Editor
Paul Hardcastle

Edit Assistant
Helena Teixeira

Edit Producer
Tatyana Alexandra

VFX Company
Framestore

Senior Post Production Producer
Michael Brown

VFX Supervisor / Creative Director
William Bartlett

Senior Lead Flame Op
Darran Nicholson

Flame Ops
Guy Lubin, Robin McGloin

Senior Compositors
Jean-Nicholas Costa

Compositors
Yanru Yin, John Sellings, Kotryna Lidziute, Alex Ling

DMP Artists
Harry Wormald, Chelsea Aston

Roto/Paint
Melvin Pillai

Colourist
Sofie Borup at Company 3

Sound Design
750 MPH

Sound Designer
Jake Ashwell

Sound Producer
Olivia Ray

Track
Concrete Jungle: Full of Life by Christine and The Queens
Double Shot Dad: 25 or 6 to 4 by Chicago

AMAZON PRIME

VP Global Brand Marketing
Claudine Cheever

VP Global Chief Creative Officer
Jo Shoesmith

Director, Global Prime Marketing
Deborah Curtis

Global Head of Prime Marketing
Adam Craw

Creative Director
Chris Whitehead

Creative Director
Jackie Meyer

Sr. Global Brand Planner
David Gonzales

Sr. Creative Program Manager
Nicole Miller

Creative Program Manager
Crystal Davis

Worldwide Head of Creative Production
David Connell

Group Creative Director
Christopher See

