‘Tis the season for reflections and resolutions—that is to say, it’s a time for embracing change in all its myriad forms. Making positive adjustments might only require a simple revision of a person’s daily routines. It could, on the other hand, entail upgrading from a pour-over to an espresso machine or filling an apartment with foliage.
Amazon’s global brand platform—with the tagline “It’s On Prime”—continues with two tales of “New Beginnings,” using as a springboard the unexpected growth that fresh experiences can bring. It also amps up the brand’s deft corporate synergy by melding its streaming, shopping, delivery and other offerings into its ads. Created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy London, the campaign shows people going through big life changes with a little help from Prime.
Directed by MJZ’s Michael Spiccia, the 60-second shorts “Concrete Jungle” and “Double Shot Dad” follow the conglomerate’s theme of focusing on personal narratives in its marketing. In “Concrete Jungle,” the protagonist makes a major move to a new city. At first lonely, she soon falls in love with the lush vegetation and set design of Prime’s “Good Omens” series.
This burgeoning interest in botany inspires the character to fill her once-drab apartment with plants, thus becoming grounded in her new space. Meanwhile, “Double Shot Dad” introduces a new father burning the candle at both ends. Tapping into his love for “The Boys,” he’s able to find his own pseudo-superpower with coffee-fueled bursts of energy.
New year, new gear
As with last year’s “It’s On Prime” release, “‘Stache,” which helped propel Queen’s track “Cool Cat” back onto the charts, the new shorts lean heavily into their soundtracks. For “Concrete Jungle,” Christine and the Queens’ “Full of Life” backs the tale of building a new home. In “Double Shot Dad,” Chicago’s energetic “25 Or 6 To 4” accompanies the protagonist’s super heroic feats as a father.
“This was the second round of global work we’ve made for Amazon Prime, and we wanted to push the world we were creating into fresh, new and exciting spaces,” W+K London creative directors Charlie Lanus and Lucas Reis said in a statement.
The two spots debuted in the U.S. during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast. This will be followed by out-of-home, social and digital display ads. This includes an eye-grabbing photo series that merges Prime’s TV and film service with its many other business divisions. Further activations will roll out in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe and Australia later this year.
“The campaign taps into human stories that people can relate to, and that’s why we have been able to bring it to 11 countries in just one year,” said Jo Shoesmith, vice president and global chief creative officer at Amazon.
