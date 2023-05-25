Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Amazon Prime provides a range of benefits to subscribers including expedited free delivery on online purchases and the ability to stream shows and movies on Prime Video. Wieden + Kennedy London is spotlighting just how powerful that can be with a pair of minute-long commercials directed by Michael Spiccia.

Set to Burt Bacharach’s “Always Something There to Remind Me,” the first spot, “Separation,” starts with a couple breaking up but continuing to share a Prime account. They communicate through their purchases, prompting each other to work out and socialize.

Then they realize how much they miss each other while watching romantic scenes on Prime Originals The Summer I Turned Pretty and Harlem, eventually reuniting.

Even sweeter is “Gourmet Guard,” which shows a security guard bored with both his job and the dull sandwiches he eats every night. Seeing a beautifully prepared meal on Prime’s The Boys inspires him to get into cooking.

He uses his Prime membership to buy equipment and cookbooks and stream James May: Oh Cook!, sharpening his skills until he feels confident enough to apply for a job as a chef.

“We wanted to highlight that Amazon Prime is more than a hub for entertainment and fast free delivery—Prime also encourages you to explore your personal interests, desires and needs,” W+K London creative directors Charlie Lanus and Lucas Reis said in a statement.

The new ads are part of the global “It’s on Prime” campaign, which launched in March with “Tache,” a spot directed by Olivia Wilde showing a young woman coming to accept her facial hair by watching the Amazon Original Coming 2 America, streaming Queen on Amazon Music, and wearing a Freddie Mercury-inspired outfit.

“With the three ‘It’s on Prime’ commercials—Tache, Gourmet Guard, and Separation—we are communicating Prime membership in a way that captivates, inspires, and leaves the lasting impression that Prime brings you closer to what you care about,” Amazon vice-president of global brand marketing Claudine Cheever said in a statement.

