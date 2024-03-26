#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

Cats and dogs have an unfortunate tendency to wreak havoc on furniture and other household items. An adorable Ikea campaign assures consumers that its products are so affordable, they don’t have to stress about replacing anything their pet destroys.

The campaign, by agency Ingo Hamburg, shows various Ikea products in disrepair after animals have ruined them. A cat licks up coffee from a shattered Färgrik mug, a puppy sits on a couch looking innocent with a shredded Kärleksgräs cushion at its feet and a Dalmatian sniffs around a shattered Stilren vase.

In each case, the ad showcases the product’s low price and reassures viewers: “Don’t worry, you can afford it.”

The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness of the affordable options in Ikea’s catalog. The brand will measure success through sales of its popular lower-budget products.

“Breaking one of the most important marketing rules—which is showing the product at its best—was a challenge that the client decided to take on as they felt that the idea communicated affordability through a quite fresh point of view,” Ingo international creative directors Fernando Montero and Nicolás López told ADWEEK.

The concept was inspired by the soaring pet care sector, which is valued at $300 million in the United Arab Emirates, where the campaign launched.

Ikea will also launch its own collection of household products for pets this week. The effort will run across print, out-of-home and social channels.

The work is a followup to the equally sweet and humorous “Proudly Second Best” campaign, created by Ingo Hamburg and David Madrid for Ikea last year, which won Film, Print & Publishing and Outdoor Lions at Cannes. In those ads, the products also came second, with furniture such as cribs standing empty while children spent time with their parents.

“Ikea is a brand that cares and is interested in what is happening in people’s homes,” Montero and López added. “Both campaigns have one thing in common: the simplicity of the execution.”

