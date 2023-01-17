Greenpeace Campaign Condemns Davos Delegates Private Jet Use

Ahead of the World Economic Forum at Davos taking place this year, environmental group Greenpeace released a visual campaign to highlight the hypocrisy it believes is taking place around discussions of the environment by people taking private planes to travel there.

Each year, the Geneva, Switzerland-based event welcomes political, business and cultural leaders from around the world to discuss the world-shaping agenda of creating positive global change. This year, its theme is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” with a potential global recession and the war in Ukraine expected to be key topics.

The organization claims that the private jets being used by business leaders to attend the forum are “the most polluting and most unequal form of transport,” which release emissions that it claims are 50 times worse for the environment than trains.

According to research commissioned by Greenpeace International and conducted by Dutch environmental consultancy CE Delft, 1,040 private jet flights arrived and departed from airports near Davos during the week of last year’s World Economic Forum. Over half (53%) were short-haul flights below 750 kilometers, with 38% flying even shorter distances of under 500 kilometers.

It also found that the shortest flight recorded was only 21 kilometers.

Another ad from the campaign targeting Davos delegates

To denounce the use of this transportation, TBWA/Paris has released a pro bono campaign to show the disconnect between what the rich and powerful say and do for the planet.

Three posters have been released across Greenpeace’s social media channels using #BanPrivateJets, which show images of environmental damage with a private flying overhead with a text outlining that it is a company CEO flying to Davos. They each carry the message: “We live on the same planet but not the same world.”

This ad showcases the impact climate change has on farmers as a private jet flies overhead

In a statement, Klara Maria Schenk, transport campaigner for Greenpeace’s European mobility campaign, said: “Europe is experiencing the warmest January days ever recorded, and communities around the world are grappling with extreme weather events supercharged by the climate crisis. Meanwhile, the rich and powerful flock to Davos in ultra-polluting, socially inequitable private jets to discuss climate and inequality behind closed doors.”

“Davos has a perfectly adequate railway station, yet still, these people can’t even be bothered to take the train for a trip as short as 21 kilometers,” she added. “Do we really believe that these are the people to solve the problems the world faces?”

