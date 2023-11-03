Eos Provides a Second Chance for That Awkward First Kiss

Your favorite social media event is heading back to NYC this April 9–11! Join Social Media Week with marketing leaders and content creators to stay ahead of trends in 2024. Register now to save 50% on your pass .

First kisses are often awkward, both physically and emotionally messy. Beauty brand Eos is giving consumers a chance for a do-over with a campaign from agency of record Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

With “Second First Kiss,” the brand searched for people who had shared a first kiss and had them reunite on camera. The film features a guy who puckered too much for his first kiss during a game of spin the bottle, and a high school couple who regretted that their first smooch was both sweaty and in front of a bus driver.

Eos gave them the chance to recreate the moment with more experience, a better setting—and some of the brand’s lip balm.

“Casting was no easy feat,” Mischief group creative director Howard Finkelstein said in a statement. “We interviewed all the couples to find the magic in the memories of their first kiss, from the nervous excitement to the awkward details. We heard great tidbits about sweating through school uniforms, an impatient bus driver who saw everything, and complete bewilderment about what you’re supposed to do with your hands.”

The long form video and 15- and 30-second cuts will be shared across OTT/CTV, online video and paid social media over the next several months. The campaign also enlists TikTok creators to share their own first kiss stories.

“First kiss stories are so cringe and yet so relatable,” Eos chief marketing officer Soyoung Kang said in a statement. “Our team laugh-cried while sharing memories, from launching at someone in a bounce house to accidentally kissing the wrong twin. Mine was while watching The Shining, which says it all.”

“Second First Kiss” is more sentimental than Mischief’s previous work for Eos, which has pushed boundaries with “Bless Your F*ing Cooch” shaving cream and a bizarre campaign that featured an anthropomorphic fox wearing a woman.