A wise person once said, “don’t read the comment section,” but there might be some golden nuggets of inspiration hidden there—at least for beauty and skincare brand Eos.

Eos has grabbed attention with “Dirty DMs,” a playfully NSFW spot. The comical 60-second video introduces viewers to a friendly grandmother, who cheerfully reads a stack of curated social media comments about the brand’s Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion.

Some of the commenters cite the product as having aphrodisiastic qualities, and that’s the theme here. The woman’s reading is accompanied by a lifesize bottle of lotion that participates with visual gags.

And a Merry Vagentine’s to all

Hot on the heels of “DMs,” Eos is also celebrating “Vagentine’s Day,” which the brand has dubbed the prep day before Valentine’s Day.

For its inaugural celebration of this “holiday,” Eos is encouraging people to write words of love to their intimate parts and share the notes on social media for a chance to win prizes. The campaign, created by agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address, was inspired by data from TikTok indicating that 65% of users prepare for Valentine’s up to a week in advance.





An invitation to celebrate Vagentine’s. Eos, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Eos has a history of tapping into insights from communities on TikTok, and it has become a favorite among Gen Z in no small part due to boundary-pushing campaigns that celebrate the awkward.

“Valentine’s day is always the talk of the town,” Eos chief marketing officer Soyoung Kang said in a statement. “But the day before is when the real magic happens. You’re landscaping. You’re transforming. You’re walking out of that bathroom feeling smooth, moisturized and confident.”