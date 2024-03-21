#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

In case last year’s “Breaking Good” Super Bowl ad wasn’t an indication, Frito-Lay brand PopCorners’ latest commercial featuring Don Cheadle as a speakeasy proprietor drives home the point that the air-popped snack is so good it should be forbidden.

In “Get Caught with Something Good,” patrons of a 1920s-themed establishment meet in secret to enjoy the snack, generously provided by Cheadle’s smooth and charismatic host. Unfortunately, his attempts at maintaining the ruse of impropriety are laughably undone by a pajama-clad faux police officer who misunderstood the assignment, resulting in Cheadle’s humorously incredulous response.

While snack pitchman hasn’t been part of Cheadle’s extensive and award-winning resumé, his delivery is on-brand. Before he became globally known as James “Rhodey” Rhodes—aka War Machine—in Marvel’s Iron Man and Avengers franchises, Cheadle stole scenes in films such as Devil in a Blue Dress and The Ocean’s Trilogy, playing characters who had brushes with the law or uncanny abilities to be calmingly reassuring and an unintentionally hilarious voice of reason.

Good snacks gone ‘bad’

PopCorners first introduced the concept of the snack’s status as contraband during Super Bowl LVII, when Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz reprised their Breaking Bad roles to extol the virtues of the corn chips.

This year’s spot is meant to be an extension of that concept, said Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing for Frito-Lay North America.

“This year, ‘Get Caught with Something Good’ continues to insert PopCorners into unconventional situations with a Prohibition-era hidden speakeasy,” Boyd explained.

Frito-Lay’s in-house agency, D3, created the ad, while Noam Murro directed it and collaborated with Cheadle on the creative direction.

It will run across all major broadcast, cable and streaming networks, with bonus content available on the brand’s social channels, including Instagram, TikTok and X. The brand has also teased bringing the speakeasy to life later in the year.

“We’re thrilled with the cinematic feel that Noam brought to the commercial,” Frito-Lay North America’s chief creative officer, Chris Bellinger, said in a statement. “His extreme attention to detail—from wardrobe to set design to lighting—helped to ensure that we were able to transport the audience to a specific time and place in an authentic and unforgettable way. “