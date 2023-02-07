Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse, May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
Well, Vince Gilligan faithful, it’s official: PopCorners are Breaking Bad canon (at least in the Super Bowl universe).
Frito-Lay’s popped corn snack bought its way into the beloved AMC meth drama’s timeline by bringing in Gilligan and production company Interrogate to recreate the show’s origin story…but with snacks.
Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman cooks up a batch of the triangular air-popped corn crisps in an RV in the desert. Bryan Cranston’s Walter White breaks down the relative simplicity of their design with the measured ease of a chemistry teacher. With Cranston in his Heisenberg hat, they pitch bags of PopCorners to Raymond Cruz’s Tuco Salamanca, who vows that his family can move copious amounts of them, but frantically insists on seven—not six—different flavors.
“We’re showcasing why fans love this air-popped, never fried snack in an exciting and unexpected way through the lens of two characters who could’ve used their talents to ‘Break Into Something Good,’” said Brett O’Brien, chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America.
The attention to detail is trademark Gilligan, but built to parry social media and Reddit critics: The startup lab-turned-chip shop is the same 1986 Fleetwood Bounder RV used in the series. The characters’ wardrobes are in-line with those used during filming of the series.
The spot will air during the first commercial break in the third quarter. It exists on an alternate timeline and titled “Breaking Good,” gets the stamp of approval and a decent “say my name” drop from Cranston.
“PopCorners’ desire to create a genuine extension of the franchise and a campaign that would really excite ‘Breaking Bad’ fans is what brought us back for this Super Bowl commercial,” said Cranston. “Walt would’ve been immediately drawn to the basic ingredients in PopCorners, so ‘Breaking Good’ made perfect sense as an alternate storyline that would’ve been much better for him and Jesse.”
This is just the start of the Big Game blitz for Frito-Lay, which is also releasing an in-game spot from Doritos featuring Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow and will be on site at Super Bowl 57 with its Route 57 activation, Tostitos pop-up restaurant, Cheetos Motel Touchdown Catch and Lay’s Ice Cream Truck.
Credits
Frito Lay North America
CEO FLNA: Steven Williams
Chief Marketing Officer FLNA: Brett O’Brien
VP, Permissible Brands, Rhasheda Boyd
Senior Director Marketing: Melody Macaluso
Senior Manager, Marketing: Christie Clark
Senior Director, Brand Communication: Dan Cohen
Marketing Analyst: Katie O’Donnell
Insights Director: Ryan Dirkmaat
Sr. Director Media: Amanda Corral
Senior Director TM/Legal: Jeanette Zimmer
Senior Director Corporate Legal: Charlie Boehler
Associate Manager, Media: Jessica Nealon
In-house Agency: D3
VP Creative and Digital FLNA: Chris Bellinger
Creative Director: Matt Schaffer
Sr. Associate Creative Director: Katheryn Renfroe
Associate Creative Director: Sadie Caparelli
Art Director: Sara Cusumano
Copywriter: Joanna Stubbins
Associate Account Director: Dan Sipes
Sr. Account Executive: Mylena Caldera
Director of Social & Concepting: Kelsey Greer
Sr. Social Strategist: Lauren Kozar
Social Strategist: Ryan Haddox
Producer: Dan Watson
Production Consultant: APR
Senior Advisor, Video/Sustainability: Carol Pock
Talent / IP: UEG
EVP Head of Talent & Influencers: Dina Mallin
EVP, Head of Entertainment: Joe Ames
VP, Talent & Influencers: Lauren Harris
Production: Interrogate
Director: Vince Gilligan
Managing Director/Founder: Jeffrey Miller
EP/Partner: George Meeker
Line Producer: Julien Lemaitre
Director of Photography: Paul Donachie
Production Designer: Denise Pizzini
1st AD: Angie Meyer
Post Production: The Den Editorial
Editor: Christjan Jordan
Additional Editor: Pieter Viljoen
Junior Editor: Jake Swartz
Assistant Editor: Laurence Thrush
Executive Producer: Jennifer Mersis
Head of Production: Kristina Thoegersen
Producer: Gigi May
VFX: The Mill
Creative Director: Matt Fuller
Managing Director: Anastasia Von Rahl
VFX Supervisor: Sarah Marikar
2D Lead Artist: Lindsey Fry
3D Lead Artist: Cinzia Pegorin
Senior Producer: Graham Dunglinson
Senior Producer: Heather Johann
Color: The Mill
Colorist: Paul Yacono
Executive Producer: Krista Staud
Color Producer: Denise Brown
Audio: JSM Music
CEO/CCO: Joel Simon
VP/Executive Producer: Jeff Fiorello
Senior Producer: Norm Felker
Senior Producer: Andrew Manning
Producer: Sharon Cha
Sound Designer: Seamus Kilmartin
Mix: JSM