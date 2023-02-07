Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Well, Vince Gilligan faithful, it’s official: PopCorners are Breaking Bad canon (at least in the Super Bowl universe).

Frito-Lay’s popped corn snack bought its way into the beloved AMC meth drama’s timeline by bringing in Gilligan and production company Interrogate to recreate the show’s origin story…but with snacks.

Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman cooks up a batch of the triangular air-popped corn crisps in an RV in the desert. Bryan Cranston’s Walter White breaks down the relative simplicity of their design with the measured ease of a chemistry teacher. With Cranston in his Heisenberg hat, they pitch bags of PopCorners to Raymond Cruz’s Tuco Salamanca, who vows that his family can move copious amounts of them, but frantically insists on seven—not six—different flavors.

“We’re showcasing why fans love this air-popped, never fried snack in an exciting and unexpected way through the lens of two characters who could’ve used their talents to ‘Break Into Something Good,’” said Brett O’Brien, chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America.

Tuco Salamanca’s back, and he’s inexplicably animated about PopCorners.

The attention to detail is trademark Gilligan, but built to parry social media and Reddit critics: The startup lab-turned-chip shop is the same 1986 Fleetwood Bounder RV used in the series. The characters’ wardrobes are in-line with those used during filming of the series.

The spot will air during the first commercial break in the third quarter. It exists on an alternate timeline and titled “Breaking Good,” gets the stamp of approval and a decent “say my name” drop from Cranston.

All the details from the RV to Walt and Jesse’s wardrobe were taken straight from Breaking Bad by the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan.

“PopCorners’ desire to create a genuine extension of the franchise and a campaign that would really excite ‘Breaking Bad’ fans is what brought us back for this Super Bowl commercial,” said Cranston. “Walt would’ve been immediately drawn to the basic ingredients in PopCorners, so ‘Breaking Good’ made perfect sense as an alternate storyline that would’ve been much better for him and Jesse.”

This is just the start of the Big Game blitz for Frito-Lay, which is also releasing an in-game spot from Doritos featuring Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow and will be on site at Super Bowl 57 with its Route 57 activation, Tostitos pop-up restaurant, Cheetos Motel Touchdown Catch and Lay’s Ice Cream Truck.

