Social media has always been full of people who want to talk about their kids, but the internet has more recently made a joke of calling out parents who want to profit off their toddlers as alleged miniature philosophers, scholars and comedic geniuses. Assertions like, “My 3-year-old just told me to stand up a little straighter and remember my self-worth” are followed up by skeptics ready to offer their perspective: “I really don’t think that happened.”