Corteiz and Nike's Air Max 95 Ad Breaks Every Marketing Rule

Nike‘s Air Max 95 drop with London-founded label Corteiz has been one of the most anticipated launches of 2023 among streetwear fans. But on March 2, the pair dropped an ad depicting a world where the launch was canceled.

The 3.5-minute film, directed by Walid Labri through production company Division out of Paris, opens with news reports and headlines from England, South Korea and France declaring the sneaker release halted. Stock markets crash. People fight in the streets over the 100 pairs in existence. A newborn baby is shown wailing, then calming immediately when the shoe is dropped in its crib.

Dubbed “Rules the World” in reference to Corteiz’s tagline, the ad offers a whistle-stop tour of British Street culture along the way, with some cameos from famous faces.

Manchester City star Phil Foden is shown recreating Ronaldinho’s celebrated (but fake) crossbar challenge ad that took center stage in Nike’s “Joga Bonito” film. This time, however, Foden is wearing a pair of Air Max 95s. Elsewhere, U.K. artist Jorja Smith is depicted as a call center assistant who fails to answer queries from a caller as to the whereabouts of the shoes.

The spot ends back in a TV studio, with the host putting his feet on the desk to proudly show off his 95s, declaring “I don’t know about you, but I got mines.”

The high-octane ad has generated plenty of buzz online, with creatives praising its originality.

“I love this film. I don’t understand it, but I love it,” Ian Heartfield, founder and chief creative officer of indie agency New Commercial Arts, told Adweek. “It seems to break every rule around structure, time length and messaging, but feels fresh and original as a result.”

Strategically, it’s a risk to translate a real world behavior (i.e. how limited edition products create extraordinary hype) into a surreal ad. But when a brand has buzz like Corteiz, it was worth taking.

The video, which was simply shared to the world via Twitter, has quickly racked up 3.1 million views.

Mark Shanley, creative director at adam&eveDDB, said he hasn’t seen Nike go this big on a single product launch for quite some time.

“The strategy feels so simple to me: ‘You can’t have this shoe.’ Is there a better way to make people want something? It’s the oldest trick in the book, but the execution feels achingly now,” he observed.

For Sandra Bold, chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson Benelux, the collab is a win for both brands: “If the question [from Nike] was how do we make a sidestep from ‘us against them’ to ‘us with them,’ this is a good answer,” she said.

Since its 2017 inception in a bedroom in the Shepherd’s Bush district of London, Corteiz has become one of the U.K.’s most influential streetwear brands. Founded by British-Nigerian Clint (@clint149), who rarely speaks to the media, Corteiz made its name on limited runs and clothing embossed with its signature Alcatraz insignia.

Corteiz doesn’t give celebrities free samples or pay for promotions, but has been spotted on the likes of British rapper Stormzy, newly appointed Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell and Drake.

Tapping into the burgeoning global $185 billion streetwear segment (and that was in 2021), the brand’s marketing strategy is centered on using social media and word-of-mouth to build a loyal community of Gen Zers interested in the exclusivity of its clothing. Capsule announcements are typically made on a private Instagram page, with passwords required to access products.

The brand also runs physical product launches, unveiling rough locations ahead of the drop. On the day, it shares GPS coordinates with followers, offering a limited amount of products for low prices. Fans share footage on channels like TikTok, generating more hype for the collections.

In January 2022, Corteiz sent social media into a frenzy with its Bolo Exchange event, asking fans to bring branded jackets to a car park near the capital’s White City area and swap them for its Bolo jackets.

True to form, the imprint initially announced its Nike collab by projecting its logo across the sneaker maker’s flagship London store in February.

The Nike Air Max 95s are scheduled for release on March 25.