While some sports brands have recently made efforts to become more inclusive, certain groups still face barriers to getting involved with physical activity.

For example, a 2021 Sport England study uncovered that Black children are the least likely to be physically active—mainly because they are twice as likely to live in deprived areas with less access to outdoor space. Meanwhile, a 2022 survey from Women in Sport found more than one million girls in the U.K. lose interest in physical activity as teenagers, with most citing a fear of feeling judged or lack of confidence.

It is this mindset that Nike is trying to erase in its latest campaign, which aims to help young people overcome barriers to sports by showing that you don’t have to fit into stereotypes to participate.

The “How We Do” series, created by Amsterdam agency We Are Pi, begins with an episode featuring U.K. influencer Nella Rose and a squad of South London girls as they try out boxing for the first time. Boxing is not an activity that Nella, Issatta, Naomi and Zyanarah would usually consider, but they are welcomed into the ring and gain more confidence over the course of their training session at Dwaynamics Gym in London.

Dwaynamics Gym teaches boxing and life skills coaching to young people and is one of Nike’s community partners.

Later in the episode, a surprise special guest also shows up to join the girls in the ring: world champion sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, the fastest British woman on record.

The series is a shift in tone from Nike’s typical high-octane ads and instead takes a more down-to-earth and humorous approach to speak to young people. It will run online and on social media.

The brand said in a description of the series: “You don’t have to fit into sport–sport should fit you.”

More episodes will follow, while Nike will also host local activations in the U.K.

CREDITS:

Brand: Nike

Agency: We Are Pi