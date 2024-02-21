Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Progressive Insurance’s Dr. Rick made a cameo, Smartwater ad-bombed the proceedings and Dude Wipes declared a premature victory.

All in all, Liquid Death’s recently concluded eBay auction lived up to its pre-launch hype, resulting in 200-plus bids, a mostly good-natured brand pile-on and a robust social media discussion, with comments actually worth reading.

The winner ultimately turned out to be Coinbase after the crypto company agreed to pay $500,114 for a unique media buy on a half-million Liquid Death packages.

Because of technical glitches during the process, Liquid Death took extra time to study bids and announce results, invalidating Dude Wipes’ claim that its $355,500 bid had come out on top.

“While the Dudes are used to being around a lot of sh*t, winning the auction and then being dumped by Liquid Death really stinks,” per the brand’s statement.

‘Breaking the media mold’

Liquid Death’s Super Bowl-adjacent stunt had been billed as more valuable than a 30-second Big Game commercial, which sold for nearly $7 million and reached a record-breaking audience of 123 million viewers this year. By contrast, 200 million people shop at the brand’s retail outlets every week, per Liquid Death.

Coinbase, known for its own quirky ad during Super Bowl 56, dove into the bidding war because “breaking the media mold works,” according to Kate Rouch, chief marketing officer at the brand.

The floating QR code from Coinbase’s 2022 ad sent more than 20 million people to the brand’s application within 60 seconds of the commercial’s broadcast, Rouch said, setting the stage for further experimentation.

“We see the Liquid Death tiny billboards as a truly valuable media placement, with the potential to reach over 200 million people, and their phones, every week through multiple retailers nationwide,” Rouch said. “Like Coinbase, Liquid Death has a cult following, is internet native and understands how to deliver big, bold ideas that cut through the noise—it’s no accident that they thought outside (inside?) the box, or that we saw this idea for the genius it was.”

The auction “blew away our expectation,” per Andy Pearson, Liquid Death’s vice president of creative.

“We had hoped to crack the top 10 most expensive things ever sold through eBay, and Coinbase’s bid actually puts us in ninth place,” Pearson said. “We had more than 200 bids over the week and transformed a $5,000 video into $500,000. And honestly, it was just really fun to watch different brands and people jumping in to play along—it proves that everyone on both the agency and brand sides want to have more fun.”

Liquid Death, well known for its provocative marketing, had considered buying a spot during Super Bowl 58. Its 23-market regional ad from 2023 made waves and landed on ADWEEK’s “20 Groundbreaking Campaigns That Redefined Super Bowl Marketing” list.

But the brand begged off based on the hefty price tag, creating an alternative in an attempt to “dethrone the Big Game as advertising’s biggest stage.”

Dan-O and Dr. Rick

The startup dropped a purposely goofy video to kick off the contest, which caused other brands to get involved as participants and commentators. Bidding quickly reached into six figures.

Dude Wipes originally set a max bid of $222,222, and Dan-O’s Seasoning countered with $223,000 and debuted its own “Smallest Ad Ever,” selling off space on the bottom of its jar (it appears that $410 was the winning of 33 bids, although the winner wasn’t identified).

Progressive did a mock up of the Liquid Death cases with wisdom from Dr. Rick: “I’m just on the package to let all the parents out there know that this isn’t alcohol.”

And Coca-Cola brand Smartwater, hyping its new canned water, bought a banner ad on the Liquid Death eBay auction page in lieu of bidding for the packaging space. Liquid Death, per LinkedIn posts, said it would have considered Smartwater’s bid along with all others.

The Liquid Death-Coinbase co-branded cases will hit retailers later this year, and Coinbase is asking its fans and followers to help design the creative.