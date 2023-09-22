Learn how marketers can unlock the power of Audio to drive impact at Adweek Crack the Code: Audio's Next Play , October 5. Register for free .

King’s Candy Crush—one of the most popular mobile games in the world—brings the match-three puzzles beyond phone screens for its latest campaign.

A series of ads by agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London depicts what players love about Candy Crush through the use of practical effects, accompanied by bright colors and oversized sweet props.

“These films are all about immersion,” BBH creative director Adam Newby told Adweek. “Combining as many in-camera effects as possible with a fanatical focus on candy texture in post helped us make you feel like you’re in these amazing candy worlds.”

A spot titled “Whoosh” shows beachgoers sitting on the sand and playing the game at sunset before lines of candy propel them into the clouds. Along with the practical lighting and wind effects, it has an acrobat backflip through the sky.

“Spin” portrays a woman playing the game while waiting for her food at a restaurant, only to be flipped upside down as the candy tiles appear on the ceiling and drop down on other patrons.

“Float,” which will be released in November, follows a player using the game to relax in bed and drifting off into a glowing dream realm filled with giant candies.

“The films speak to different reasons people play Candy Crush, and variations on these films will be used to promote in-game seasons,” Newby said. “Beyond driving people to get involved with these events, the films aim to remind lapsed players why they love Candy Crush so much.”

The initial idea and script for the campaign were developed by Candy Crush’s former agency, No Problem, with BBH London handling the final script development, creative execution and production. The agency worked with King’s in-house team to compose audio tracks for each spot that use sounds from the game and fit with the themes.

The campaign will run for the next 12 months.

CREDITS:

Campaign title: Whoosh, Spin & Float

Advertising agency: BBH (Script development, creative execution and production) (No Problem delivered initial script and ideation)

Media agency: OMD

Production company: Blink Ink

King credits

King senior marketing director: Johanna Gerhold

King brand marketing director: Stephanie Hobart

King associate brand director: Amy Kilty

King creative marketing manager: Ellie Stitcher

King associate creative marketing manager: Jake Bogira

Head of audio at King: Dominique Devoucoux

Audio lead at King: Sebastian Aav

Composer at King: Gabriele Griciute

BBH credits

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive creative director: Helen Rhodes

Creative director: Adam Newby

Copywriter: Katy David

Art director: Simran Sidhu

Planners: Rob Meiklejohn and Jess Garlick

Business lead: Tessa Cranfield

Account director: Atalanta Purce

Account manager: Imogen Brooks

Agency film producer: Kurtison Bailey and Diane Chan

Media agency: OMD

Production company: Blink Ink

Director: Joseph Mann

DOP: Carlos Veron

Producer: Jack Bristow

Editor: Ed Cheeseman @ Final Cut

Post-production company: Absolute

Post-production producer: Sally Heath, Sarah Maerz, Maddie Godsill, Megan Shaw

2D lead artist: Harvey David

3D lead artist: Tony Atherton

Colorist: Matt Turner

Sound studio: ENVY

Sound engineer: Richard Martin

Music composer: Gabriele Gricute, Dominique Devoucoux, Sebastian Aav

Music company: King Audio Team

Transcreation and adaption: Hogarth