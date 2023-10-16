Burger King Made a Camp Horror Film for Its Halloween Menu

Burger King got spooky for Friday the 13th by launching a horror film with agency partner Dentsu Creative to promote the Ghost Pepper Whopper and Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries added to the chain’s menu for Halloween.

Produced by Wild Gift Content and directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, who was nominated for an Emmy for his work on American Horror Story: Coven, The Call follows a woman who receives a mysterious phone call that “It’s back. It’s coming for you.”

The message sends her fleeing into the night and when her car stalls, she finds the spicy food levitating towards her until she indulges. She’s then seen promoting the meal on social media, which takes on a sinister vibe as she warns viewers “it’s coming for you too.”

“Horror as a genre has incredible ability to flex,” Dentsu Creative associate creative director, Andrew Pattee, said in a statement. “It can be dialed up to pure terror and dialed down to fun campiness. Alfonso’s a master at giving a wink of camp while leaning into the classic horror tropes we all love.”

Shot in a single day, the film is packed with brand Easter eggs including the “Whopper Whopper” jingle playing over static in the TV, which also hides the face found on boxes of Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries.

The Call launched on YouTube and in select movie theaters on Oct. 13. Consumers can also visit thecall.bk.com to sign up a friend to receive their own creepy phone call ahead of Halloween.

“For years, Burger King has brought our guests exciting and delicious ways to celebrate Halloween,” Burger King North America vice president of marketing communications, Zahra Nurani, said in a statement. “While our menu innovations are at the forefront of these efforts, we are always looking for new ways to make spooky season even more fun and memorable at BK.”