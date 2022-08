The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Playing the field with online dating can sometimes feel as brutal as a contact sport. Dating app Bumble is promoting the ways its features help users avoid foul play through a new collaboration with Minneapolis-based agency Mono titled “The New Rules of the Game,” which launched today.