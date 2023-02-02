Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

The structural and societal problems we face today may be daunting, but there have never been so many possibilities for deconstructing old systems and creating new solutions for the future. Celebrating the potential for real change can be a vital component of motivating oneself to take action.

With hope for the future at the forefront, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey has launched “A Toast to the Times.” Created in partnership with creative agency Anomaly, this campaign features a 90-second short film reminding us to take time to enjoy the chaos.

Helmed by production company Nexus and edited by Work Editorial, the film features an energetic call to build a better world by spoken word poet J. Ivy. Aided by filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estrada, “A Toast to the Times” is part of the Bulleit Pioneer Project, an ongoing commitment to amplify the groundbreaking artists of today while drawing attention to new attempts at sustainability across various industries.

“For years I’ve been driven by the dreams that have settled in my heart and making sure those visions, those ideas are realized,” said J. Ivy in a statement. “Partnering with Bulleit for this groundbreaking moment is the perfect opportunity to drive that mission forward and bring more beauty into the world.”

To that end, the film accompanies the announcement of the Bulleit 100-Hour Commitment, which will provide pioneers with 100 hours of mentorship from established creatives via the creator platform UnitedMasters. This is in response to studies showing that mentorship is one of the most difficult resources to access for up-and-coming artists of any medium.

“Since the beginning, Bulleit has not just embraced the new but invented it, and this is why we seek out those at the forefront of their craft,” said Sophie Kelly, svp of whiskies at Diageo North America.

“The year ahead is exciting for us—not just because we’ll continue to collaborate with other world-class talent such as J. Ivy and Carlos Lopes Estrada, but because we can play a part in giving a microphone, a pen or a stage to the next pioneers in culture.”

This initiative follows the Bulleit Remix Challenge, which sought out lyricists to receive a one-hour mentorship session with J. Ivy. Also included was a trip to L.A. to attend official Grammys party and the UnitedMasters’ Celebration of Independence, which takes place Feb. 3 at the Hollywood Palladium and features performances from J. Ivy as well as DJ Ohso, Anisa Brenee, Mavi and Siobhan Bell.

“I’m beyond proud of what we were able to create together because this film is for the dreamers, the fearless trailblazers, the pioneers who have dedicated their lives and their dreams to pushing the culture forward,” Ivy concluded.