In the back of their minds, most agency leaders are doing math. Figuring out how many pitches they must invest in is a preoccupation. “It’s just about survival, right?” Franke Rodriguez, Anomaly’s New York CEO, posited.

But Anomaly’s leaders aren’t worried about that.

Last year, the creative agency declined 60% of new business opportunities. It’s in a position to say no, according to Rodriguez, who would rather go “all in” winning a handful of pitches than cast a wide net.