Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

The ladies of Broad City are back together—and here to give us all a “gut” check about pooping—in a MiraLAX campaign so on brand that it might lead fans to believe that the critically acclaimed series never ended.

The cult comedy’s co-creators and stars (and real-life BFFs), Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, reprise their breakthrough roles for “The Gut Gap,” a cheeky short film from the laxative brand, created by agency Energy BBDO and produced by Oliver. If it feels like a mini-episode of Broad City—which concluded its five-season run on Comedy Central in 2019—that is because Jacobson and Glazer also co-wrote it.

In the ad, Jacobson’s constipation threatens to upend her and Glazer’s “quarterly Jewish food feast,” leading to some hilariously awkward conversations about compression socks, bartering laxatives to make friends and poop—or lack thereof.

It also leads to an impassioned discussion about the “Gut Gap,” as well as the challenges women face to fill other gaps in their lives with respect to wages, professions and social relationships.

The campaign kicked off earlier this month with an event featuring brunch with its stars, and it is available on the brand’s website and social channels. Glazer and Jacobson also shared the campaign on their respective socials to enthusiastic fan response.

“MiraLAX’s mission is to normalize the constipation conversation, and it starts with knowing and understanding our consumers,” Dana Valentino, marketing director, digestive health at MiraLAX parent Bayer, told Adweek. “In our commissioned survey, we found that women reported to be more stressed than men and more than two times as likely as men to poop less than three times a week. Exposing this very real ‘Gut Gap’ and bringing the issue to the forefront is the first step in helping women get the relief they need.”

The survey—which found that 75% of women reported feeling stress about career changes and 86% admitted parenting caused them more stress than their partner—prompted the brand to partner with the duo, whose hit comedy series was one of the few that tackled everyday women’s issues with humor, authenticity and empowerment.

“With laughter being one of the top ways women say they alleviate stress, partnering with Abbi and Ilana felt like the perfect fit,” added Valentino. “They are no strangers to destigmatizing traditionally taboo topics and they have allowed us to help women lighten their loads through content that’s hilarious, informative and, most important, relatable.”