When Abbi Jacobson was developing Prime Video’s reboot of A League of Their Own, it would have been easy for her to simply re-create the classic moments from the beloved 1992 film about the 1940s All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. But the actor, writer and comedian had loftier ambitions than a simple nostalgia trip: Her version of the story honors the league’s history, while elevating the Black and LGBTQ+ stories excluded from the movie.