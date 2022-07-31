Young Influentials

Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson Swings for the Fences in Her Return to TV

The creator and star shakes up television again with her inclusive reboot of A League of Their Own

Abbi Jacobson
'In League, I’m drawing from myself for this character and this show, but I’m telling a lot of other people’s stories.'Meron Menghistab for Adweek
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

6 mins ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

When Abbi Jacobson was developing Prime Video’s reboot of A League of Their Own, it would have been easy for her to simply re-create the classic moments from the beloved 1992 film about the 1940s All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. But the actor, writer and comedian had loftier ambitions than a simple nostalgia trip: Her version of the story honors the league’s history, while elevating the Black and LGBTQ+ stories excluded from the movie.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Aug. 1, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
illustration of a football and two players on a field
Sports Marketing

Live Sports Don’t Just Keep Linear TV Afloat—They Boost Streaming, Tooicon-image

By Mollie Cahillane

insights-march-madness-hbomax-paramount-
Streaming & OTT

Paramount and WarnerMedia Sideline Their Streaming Strategies for March Madnessicon-image

By Mollie Cahillane

Convergent TV

Why Returning Shows Like Kevin Can Wait Got Extreme Makeovers This Fallicon-image

By Jason Lynch

Convergent TV

Fox Business Network Rode Murdoch’s Millions, a Populist Message and Trump to No. 1icon-image

By Chris Ariens

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

The New Golden Age of Television Advertising

By MNTN

How Target and J&J Prioritize Their Retail Media Tech Investments

By Joe Doran

The Time to Advertise on CTV Is Right Now

By Rose McGovern, Group VP, Client Success, Programmatic and Ad Operations, DIRECTV Advertising

The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing

By PayPal