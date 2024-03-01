Hit refresh on your social media strategies. Head to Social Media Week in NYC this April 9–11 for campaign insights, content inspiration and new industry connections. Register before March 4 to save 20% on your pass .

Gap-owned brand Athleta has kicked off Women’s History Month by partnering with Olympic swimmer, Katie Ledecky, and unveiling a campaign that will aim to re-establish its place as the “OG” in women’s athletic apparel.

Ledecky—who will be going into the 2024 Paris Olympics as the world’s most decorated women’s swimmer with 21 world championships and 10 Olympic medals to date—joins the brand’s Power of She Collective alongside fellow Team USA champions Simone Biles, Allyson Felix, Katie Zaferes, Natalie Coughlin, and a roster of elite women athletes.

Created in 2023 to deepen its relationship with athletes at all stages of their careers, the Power of She community works with Athleta to test and develop products and empower women and girls through mentorship, content and impact programs.

Along with the new partnership, the brand’s “Find Your Movement” campaign launches with a rousing 30-second spot featuring Biles and a cast of women and girls exhibiting athleticism in gymnastics, surfing, weightlifting, swimming, ice skating, running and other sports.

Produced in-house, the energetic music and eye-catching quick cuts give the audience a sampling of their abilities, while demonstrating the brand’s role as both champion and provider of the proper attire to support their movements.

The spot will run across TV, digital and streaming, with additional executions across out-of-home and social channels including Snapchat and TikTok.

“Find Your Movement is where our mission meets the consumer with a call to action,” Julia Leach, chief creative officer at Athleta, told ADWEEK. “It’s the perfect intersection. And that movement double-entendre is intentional.”

Leach said Ledecky will feature in upcoming iterations of the campaign, and her involvement will be key in the brand’s work following the games. She also teased that another iteration would include a tribute to Biles, slated to launch prior to the Olympics.

The power of women and girls in sports

As women’s sports surge in popularity with audiences – and girls in sports get dedicated Super Bowl commercials – Athleta sees “Find Your Movement” as both a rallying cry and an opportunity to remind consumers that the brand, founded in 1998, was one of the original supporters of women athletes by making performance apparel specifically for them.

As the category has grown exponentially over the years, bringing with it a glut of competition, the brand has stayed focused on its mission through nurturing its Power of She community, calling for gender quality in sports and upholding its sustainability commitments as a certified B Corporation. Athleta’s Power of She Fund has given more than 130 grants since inception.

“We believe our women- and girl-led positioning gives us an advantage and helps differentiate the brand in a competitive landscape,” said Leach. “We have the good fortune right now of our values truly aligning with culture.”

Athleta’s plans in the coming months include an activation at the Paris 2024 Olympics in support of Biles, Ledecky and other competing athletes, and additional community events in cities such as Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and New York.