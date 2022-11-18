Players of Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizon can periodically find a rusted part by rifling through the recycling bin on their virtual island. And while some might consider a rusted hunk of metal trash, Intel and Dell Technologies saw an opportunity to turn them into in-game treasures and opportunities to promote their own recycling efforts.

In a new campaign from VMLY&R, players can trade rusted parts for electronics they can show off in their character’s home. Using the Animal Crossing trading website Nookazon, users can exchange a part for one of six in-game electronics such as a laptop or server. They will receive a code to access eCycleLand, an island where they can complete the trade and take a tour of four stations providing information on what electronics can be recycled and on how Dell offers trade-in credits in exchange for select items. Scanning an in-game QR code leads players to a YouTube video that provides audio for the tour.

The campaign, which launched Tuesday to mark National Recycling Day, was promoted across social media and through partnerships with influencers who shared livestreams of their visits to eCycleLand on YouTube and Twitch.

Intel / VMLY&R

“The Animal Crossing integration from Intel and Dell is designed to educate consumers about e-waste and the benefits of e-cycling,” Intel’s vp and general manager of brand, creative and media, John Coyne, said in a statement. “These practices not only keep e-waste out of the landfill but can also extend the life of used products and directly support equitable access to technology. Our industry has the power and the responsibility to deliver a future of more sustainable computing. When we embrace this new era of shared corporate responsibility, we can more quickly drive meaningful change as we work to tackle our world’s greatest challenges.”

Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons released in 2020, brands have used the game for ad campaigns that align with its utopian tone and focus on creativity. H&M created its own island focused on recycling clothing while Gillette worked with Animal Crossing to diversify its in-game avatars.

