Leaving home can provide people with the chance to reinvent themselves. That transformation is especially dramatic in a short film shot on an iPhone for Apple’s seventh annual Chinese New Year campaign.

Produced by creative agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai, the 15-minute film, “Little Garlic,” follows an insecure girl named Wei who is bullied for her broad “garlic nose,” which she shares with her grandpa. But after a particularly humiliating day at school, she discovers that she has the ability to shapeshift into anyone she likes, which her grandfather warns her is a dangerous power.

She leaves home 12 years later to find a job in Shanghai, with her grandpa urging her to return for Chinese New Year. In the city, she uses her power to fit in and get better treatment in the office, restaurant, club and social media, all while ignoring her grandpa’s calls.

When he comes to visit, Wei realizes she’s forgotten her true form. Some encouraging words, a taste of his perfect steamed buns, and the revelation that the two also share the shapeshifting ability bring Wei back to herself.

As the credits play, she’s shown earning acceptance in her original body.

The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb directed “Little Garlic,” which is meant to address the insecurity felt by Generation Z in China. Webb made the short using iPhone 15 Pro Max features such as action and cinematic modes, 5x optical zoom and quick focus changes.

The campaign will run across broadcast, digital and social media.

CREDITS

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai

Production: Radical US, M Production Shanghai

Director: Marc Webb

Screenwriter: Pan Yiran

Art Director: Li Anran

Director of photography: Cecile Zhang

Music: Varqa Buehrer