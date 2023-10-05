Learn how marketers can unlock the power of Audio to drive impact at Adweek Crack the Code: Audio's Next Play , October 5. Register for free .

Lizards are having a moment in advertising that goes beyond the familiar Geico ads. After Apple took home a Cannes Lions Film Grand Prix for an iPhone ad about a seemingly dead pet reptile, airline Aeroméxico is using an iguana to capture the joy of flying.

The ad, titled “Esto Es Volar” and created by agency Wieden+Kennedy Mexico, depicts a newly hatched lizard who loves watching planes and eventually gets to take to the skies on the back of a golden eagle.

They soar over iconic sights like Mexico City’s Angel of Independence and look in on Aeroméxico passengers enjoying a meal and using the onboard Wi-Fi.

Directed by Nic Yalouris through production company The Mill, the spot uses CGI rather than real people to capture the emotion of flying.

“The choice to use our lovely iguana was driven by the desire to focus on the emotional aspect rather than an individual person,” W+K Mexico executive creative director Jessica Apellaniz told Adweek. “The iguana represents someone who, like the millions of passengers Aeroméxico serves, is in search of an extraordinary travel experience. It’s something that resonates with everyone, allowing you to connect without analyzing.”

The campaign introduces Aeroméxico’s new tagline, “Estar cerca, llegar lejos” (“Being close, getting far”). The hero film and 6-second ad versions will run across television, digital platforms and social media.

“In Mexico, the travel category has become a bit commoditized,” Apellaniz said. “It’s been all about price and just getting to a place in the same way you would take a cab or a bus. But we wanted to help travelers remember that flying is an extraordinary experience by itself.”

Apellaniz said the goal of the campaign was to differentiate the brand from other airlines by making an emotional appeal, particularly among younger generations who want to form meaningful connections with companies.

“The response of the audience so far has been overwhelming,” she said. “It’s hard not to feel like it’s a success already.”