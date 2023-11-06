Your favorite social media event is heading back to NYC this April 9–11! Join Social Media Week with marketing leaders and content creators to stay ahead of trends in 2024. Register now to save 50% on your pass .

Marketers are more aware than ever of the importance of language and the power it can wield.

So why then, is the term “influencer” increasingly viewed as a “dirty word” among brands, and the consumers they sell to?

With many advertisers now proudly enlisting “creators” to front campaigns, Adweek reporter Emmy Lederman decided to probe this debate around verbiage.

This week, she joins Adweek’s Europe brand editor, Rebecca Stewart, on the podcast to discuss what she uncovered.

The pair also discuss whether the rejection of the influencer culture is rooted in misogyny, as well as why some brands and online personalities are proudly reclaiming the word and all it stands for.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.