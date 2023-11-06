Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: What Influencer Aversion Says About Internet Culture

Is a shift towards 'creators' rooted in misogyny

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart Headshot of Emmy Liederman
By Rebecca Stewart & Emmy Liederman

Your favorite social media event is heading back to NYC this April 9–11! Join Social Media Week with marketing leaders and content creators to stay ahead of trends in 2024. Register now to save 50% on your pass.

Marketers are more aware than ever of the importance of language and the power it can wield.

So why then, is the term “influencer” increasingly viewed as a “dirty word” among brands, and the consumers they sell to?

With many advertisers now proudly enlisting “creators” to front campaigns, Adweek reporter Emmy Lederman decided to probe this debate around verbiage.

The debate on verbiage stems from a rejection of new income streams and the early days of internet culture.

Why Do People Hate the Term ‘Influencer’?

This week, she joins Adweek’s Europe brand editor, Rebecca Stewart, on the podcast to discuss what she uncovered.

The pair also discuss whether the rejection of the influencer culture is rooted in misogyny, as well as why some brands and online personalities are proudly reclaiming the word and all it stands for.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Headshot of Emmy Liederman

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering agencies, influencers and the creator economy.

Recommended articles