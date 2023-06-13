Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Creative 100 and the Countdown to Cannes Lions

Go behind the scenes of Adweek's June issue and explore what's in store at advertising's biggest festival

One week out from Cannes Lions 2023, we go behind the scenes of Adweek's June issue, dive into the Creative 100 list and explore what's in store for the festival itself.
By Rebecca Stewart & Luz Corona

 

It’s busy times in adland. We’re just one week out from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and Adweek’s annual Creative 100 list just hit newsstands.

In a special two-part episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart talk to Adweek’s creativity editor Brittaney Kiefer and creator economy reporter Emmy Leiderman about the June issue all about creativity.

We go behind the scenes of the cover story, which features multi-hyphenate talent Keke Palmer, and delve into the Creative 100 class of 2023, an annual celebration of today’s most fascinating innovators, agency leaders, influencers, marketers and other creative game-changers.

Keke Palmer Spent 20 Years Cultivating Creative Control. Now She’d Rather Share It

We also hear from Lola Bakare, CMO adviser, author and inclusive marketing strategist, and Peter Ukhurebor, managing director at ad agency UWG and founder of Black at Cannes, about what to expect from the festival’s 70th year and the importance of driving inclusivity along the Croisette and beyond.

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

