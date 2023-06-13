Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

It’s busy times in adland. We’re just one week out from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and Adweek’s annual Creative 100 list just hit newsstands.

In a special two-part episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart talk to Adweek’s creativity editor Brittaney Kiefer and creator economy reporter Emmy Leiderman about the June issue all about creativity.

We go behind the scenes of the cover story, which features multi-hyphenate talent Keke Palmer, and delve into the Creative 100 class of 2023, an annual celebration of today’s most fascinating innovators, agency leaders, influencers, marketers and other creative game-changers.

We also hear from Lola Bakare, CMO adviser, author and inclusive marketing strategist, and Peter Ukhurebor, managing director at ad agency UWG and founder of Black at Cannes, about what to expect from the festival’s 70th year and the importance of driving inclusivity along the Croisette and beyond.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.