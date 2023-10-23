Subscribe to Adweek’s Europe News Update for trending news, inspiring creativity and strategic insights every Thursday.
Fin-tech marketing tends to be dry and product-focused. Nordic company Vipps MobilePay breaks the mold with a new film celebrating its ease of use with an elaborate gymnastics routine.
Directed by the Cannes-winning filmmaking collective Traktor, the “Makes Difficult Easy” spot from creative agency &Co./NoA shows a group of parents watching their kids’ gymnastics meet and dodging the responsibility of collecting money for their summer camp.
One dad suggests using a MobilePay Box, before unexpectedly jumping onto the gym floor to start doing ribbon gymnastics. Set to Bryan Adams’ song “Heaven,” his routine sees him leap onto the bars and rings to raucous applause, finishing to see that the money from the rest of the group has arrived.
“MobilePay simplifies life and gives you a feeling of being on top of life,” &Co./NoA creative directors Rune Petersen and Kristian Eilertsen told Adweek. “We tried to execute on that feeling instead of explaining it. But what does that feeling look like? To us, it could easily look like a regular dad doing Olympic-level gymnastics.”
The effect was created by a pair of body doubles, including 2020 Olympic group all-around champion Laura Traets.
The film is currently airing across TV, digital, social media and cinemas in Denmark and Finland and will roll out to the same channels in Norway later this year.
CREDITS:
Client: Vipps MobilePay
Head of brand & marketing: Lars Istre
Nordic marketing lead users: Eivind Hjermstad-Sollerup
Nordic head of campaigns & media: Simon Leth-Sørensen
Campaign manager: Benedicte Helverskau Pedersen
Head of brand strategy: Hanne Danielsen
Nordic campaign manager: Emilia Patro Lorentz
Copywriter: Katri Kaleva
Copywriter: Johanne Marie Legarth Ryge Vig
Creative agency: &Co./NoA
Creative director: Rune Petersen
Creative director: Kristian Eilertsen
Art director: Rune Petersen
Copywriter: Kristian Eilertsen
Graphic designer: Morten Grundsøe
Media strategist: Mark Ellegaard
Planner: Aylin Kanpak
Account manager: Mathilde Steen & Katrine Ringsing
Account director: Morten Fabricius
Agency producer: Lene Meyer
Agency dditor: Søren Jespersgaard Albrechtsen & Frederik Topsøe
Creative agency collaborator: Bob the Robot/NoA
Creative director: Henri Haka
Art director: Veikko Heikkilä
Copywriter: Anssi Halkola
Planner: Ilkka Uotila
Account manager: Maija Virtanen
Account director: Hanna Palo
Production company: Giants & Toys
Executive producer: Calle Isberg
Producer: Mimmi Silfverlood
Director: Traktor
Director of photography: Tim Maurice Jones
Grade: Tint, Stockholm
VFX: Tint, Stockholm
Cast
Actor: Jonathan Bourne
Body double #1: Laura Traets
Body double #2: David Rumbutis