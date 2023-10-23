Subscribe to Adweek’s Europe News Update for trending news, inspiring creativity and strategic insights every Thursday.

Fin-tech marketing tends to be dry and product-focused. Nordic company Vipps MobilePay breaks the mold with a new film celebrating its ease of use with an elaborate gymnastics routine.

Directed by the Cannes-winning filmmaking collective Traktor, the “Makes Difficult Easy” spot from creative agency &Co./NoA shows a group of parents watching their kids’ gymnastics meet and dodging the responsibility of collecting money for their summer camp.

One dad suggests using a MobilePay Box, before unexpectedly jumping onto the gym floor to start doing ribbon gymnastics. Set to Bryan Adams’ song “Heaven,” his routine sees him leap onto the bars and rings to raucous applause, finishing to see that the money from the rest of the group has arrived.

“MobilePay simplifies life and gives you a feeling of being on top of life,” &Co./NoA creative directors Rune Petersen and Kristian Eilertsen told Adweek. “We tried to execute on that feeling instead of explaining it. But what does that feeling look like? To us, it could easily look like a regular dad doing Olympic-level gymnastics.”

The effect was created by a pair of body doubles, including 2020 Olympic group all-around champion Laura Traets.

The film is currently airing across TV, digital, social media and cinemas in Denmark and Finland and will roll out to the same channels in Norway later this year.

CREDITS:

Client: Vipps MobilePay

Head of brand & marketing: Lars Istre

Nordic marketing lead users: Eivind Hjermstad-Sollerup

Nordic head of campaigns & media: Simon Leth-Sørensen

Campaign manager: Benedicte Helverskau Pedersen

Head of brand strategy: Hanne Danielsen

Nordic campaign manager: Emilia Patro Lorentz

Copywriter: Katri Kaleva

Copywriter: Johanne Marie Legarth Ryge Vig

Creative agency: &Co./NoA

Creative director: Rune Petersen

Creative director: Kristian Eilertsen

Art director: Rune Petersen

Copywriter: Kristian Eilertsen

Graphic designer: Morten Grundsøe

Media strategist: Mark Ellegaard

Planner: Aylin Kanpak

Account manager: Mathilde Steen & Katrine Ringsing

Account director: Morten Fabricius

Agency producer: Lene Meyer

Agency dditor: Søren Jespersgaard Albrechtsen & Frederik Topsøe

Creative agency collaborator: Bob the Robot/NoA

Creative director: Henri Haka

Art director: Veikko Heikkilä

Copywriter: Anssi Halkola

Planner: Ilkka Uotila

Account manager: Maija Virtanen

Account director: Hanna Palo

Production company: Giants & Toys

Executive producer: Calle Isberg

Producer: Mimmi Silfverlood

Director: Traktor

Director of photography: Tim Maurice Jones

Grade: Tint, Stockholm

VFX: Tint, Stockholm

Cast

Actor: Jonathan Bourne

Body double #1: Laura Traets

Body double #2: David Rumbutis