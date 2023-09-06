Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

The number of refugees in the world reached 35.3 million at the end of 2022–up from 27.1 million in 2021 and the largest ever increase recorded, according to UNHCR (the United Nations Refugee Agency). But as the global refugee crisis intensifies and triggers polarized debate, it can be all too easy for people to tune out such an overwhelming problem.

A new film from UNHCR aims to invoke solidarity rather than indifference. It tells the story of three people from different countries who are suddenly uprooted from their homes due to war, violence or persecution.

Though it is inspired by the real plights of refugees from around the world, the film has a fantastical quality, with the characters ripped from their homes by a hidden force and suspended in the air. The visuals symbolize the journeys of refugees as they are thrown into the unknown by situations outside their control and struggle to find safety.

The spot ends with a link to a petition calling for world leaders to uphold the rights of people seeking safety from violence, war and persecution. It is part of UNHCR’s three-year campaign, titled “Hope Away From Home,” which is advocating for policy change that would protect refugees and provide opportunities to rebuild their lives.

Nomzamo Mbatha, a South African actress, human rights activist and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, narrates the film. It was created by agency &Co. / NoA and directed by Cannes-winning director Marcus Ibanez through production company New-Land.

“When it comes to a problem of this magnitude, many choose to look the other way–not because we don’t care, but because we are overwhelmed by feelings of helplessness and apathy,” Robert Cerkez, executive creative director at &Co, said in a statement. “It has been our creative ambition to turn that indifference into empathy as well as concrete actions through a feeling of human relatability.”