AdFreak

A Magical Mannequin Has Its Own Night at the Museum in V&A's Push to Attract Visitors

The British institution is looking to grow its brand in a sector hard hit by the pandemic

Dancers perform in empty V&A Museum
The V&A Museum in London says 'creativity is what makes us human.'Adam&Eve/DDB, Victoria & Albert Museum
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer
By Brittaney Kiefer

43 seconds ago

Announcing Brandweek, live and in person, Sept. 12-16 in Miami, Fla. It's a cant-miss experience where you'll join the brightest minds and biggest names in brand marketing and advertising to explore promising trends, proven solutions and pressing challenges facing the industry. Join the movement now and lock in up to 70% off.

Museums were hit hard by the pandemic, and many continue to struggle to attract visitors. In the U.K., the number of people visiting museums is still 50% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
A group of young people joyfully socialize in Johnnie Walkers Keep Walking campaign
Beer & Spirits

How Johnnie Walker Keeps Walking Toward Successicon-image

By Stephen Lepitak

The duo at the center of Mitre 10s With You All The Way campaign
Retailing

Why This New Zealand DIY Retail Campaign Resonated So Stronglyicon-image

By Stephen Lepitak

Earnings Reports

Revenue Up But Pinners Down for Pinterest in Q1 2022

By David Cohen

Ryan Bingham sits on a picnic table playing guitar with a can of Lone River Ranch Rita placed next to him
Beer & Spirits

Lone River Lures Ryan Bingham Back With New Cocktail’s Siren Song

By T.L. Stanley

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Stop Talking at Consumers and Start Listening to Them

By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital

Why Creative Engagement Data Is a Top Insight Into Consumer Intelligence

By Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch