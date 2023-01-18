Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

There are many ways to enjoy the humble potato, whether you opt for a classic chip or, for the more daring among us, potato milk. Frito-Lay’s latest campaign is using the spud in a different way—as a source of electricity to power dance music.

As a way to celebrate the power of potatoes, Lay’s launched “Stay Golden,” a new Latinx-focused TV campaign that highlights how music, community and potatoes can bring a bit of happiness. As part of the campaign, the brand released a new spot titled “Beat of Joy” featuring Latin Grammy-nominated artist Anitta and a remix of her song “Envolver.”

The 30-second spot produced by Stink Films and Habitant demonstrates the joy of the Latinx community through reggaetón, dance and voceteo, a Puerto Rican and Dominican technique of modifying car sound systems to play music at elevated levels. The track was recorded in a studio, leveraging the electricity generated by more than 6,000 potatoes in a never-been-done-before way, setting a Guinness World Records title. As part of the campaign, Lay’s also released a one-minute spot documenting how “potato power” was used to create “Envolver.”

Frito Lay

“As I continue to grow as an artist and a person, I do my best to focus on the positive and choose joy in every situation—to Stay Golden,” Anitta said in a statement. “This campaign captures that feeling that brings together all my passions and reflects the mindset I have in life at this moment. I hope it inspires fans to create joy and radiate that positivity every day.”

Frito Lay

Powering up with diversity

Through efforts like the “Stay Golden” and “#joyFULLYBlack” campaigns, Frito-Lay hopes to continue to highlight more diverse voices both in front of and behind the camera. For “Stay Golden,” the brand worked with Latinx teams to produce and direct the spot, which helped aim to amplify and connect with its Latinx consumers.

Additionally, the brand’s choice to tap Anitta—who has notably linked with a number of major brands over the past year, from Sims to Free Fire—flexes its recognition of the figures currently powering culture.

“Anitta is one of the most authentic and electric voices in the music industry. She personifies the ‘Stay Golden’ mentality and empowers those around her to do the same,” Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, said in a statement. “Many multi-ethnic voices and experts powered the creation of this spot, which shares how a bit of fresh thinking and optimism can turn a little disappointment into a shared moment of joy.”

You can view both spots on the brand’s YouTube channel.